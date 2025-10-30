Trump Memecoin Issuer Eyes Republic Acquisition to Enter Startup Funding

Fight Fight Fight LLC eyes Republic.com acquisition to integrate Trump memecoin into startup funding, as CZ's presidential pardon sparks Democratic corruption allegations and regulatory controversy.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 30, 2025

Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the Trump-linked memecoin launched before the president’s second inauguration, is in talks to acquire Republic.com’s US operations in a move that could integrate the controversial token into startup crowdfunding.

According to Bloomberg, the acquisition would allow Fight Fight Fight to encourage investors to transact using the Trump token while helping crypto startups raise capital under a friendlier regulatory regime.

Currently, the talks between Fight Fight Fight and Republic remain confidential, with both companies declining to comment.

Republic.com, which has supported over 3,000 fundraising campaigns, offers tokens representing real-world assets like equity and cash, a sector that has attracted financial giants such as BlackRock.

Republic Deal Could Revive Struggling Memecoin Market

The Trump memecoin initially surged to nearly $9 billion in market value before plunging alongside the broader memecoin sector.

The token currently holds a market value of about $1.6 billion, as memecoins, crypto tokens often associated with memes and celebrities that lack underlying utility, have fallen sharply from their early 2025 peak.

Fight Fight Fight has been working to expand the memecoin’s functionality, with several sites already accepting it for payments.

Under the potential Republic acquisition, the company could issue grants denominated in the Trump token and allow investors to fund startups using the cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The timing comes as Trump Media announced on October 28 a partnership with Crypto.com to integrate prediction markets into Truth Social via a feature called Truth Predict.

Users holding “Truth gems” will be able to convert them into Cronos’ native token and purchase prediction market contracts, following the companies’ earlier joint venture to manage a digital asset treasury focused on CRO.

CZ Pardon Sparks Fierce Democratic Backlash

Trump’s October 23 pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has ignited fierce political controversy, with Democratic lawmakers accusing the president of corruption, given Binance’s $2 billion deal involving Trump’s family crypto firm World Liberty Financial.

Zhao, who served four months after pleading guilty to failing to maintain adequate anti-money laundering controls that enabled transactions linked to terrorists and child abusers, pledged to “help make America the Capital of Crypto.”

Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice.

🙏🙏🙏🙏



Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide.



(Still in flight, more posts to come.)… — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 23, 2025

Senator Elizabeth Warren led the opposition, stating that Zhao “pleaded guilty to a criminal money laundering charge and was sentenced to prison. But then he financed President Trump’s stablecoin and lobbied for a pardon.”

Representative Maxine Waters condemned the decision as “an appalling reflection of his presidency: one defined by corruption, self-interest, and loyalty to criminals over working-class American families.“

The pardon allows Zhao to re-engage with Binance ventures, clearing legal barriers from his 2023 guilty plea.

With a net worth of $61.4 billion, Zhao wields considerable influence over Binance’s blockchain ecosystem, which hosts approximately $8.7 billion in assets.

Binance Plans US Return Amid Political Tensions

Binance is exploring options to re-enter the United States market following the pardon, considering consolidating its separate US affiliate into global operations or having its main platform serve American investors directly.

The exchange currently operates Binance.US as a structurally separate entity, capturing less than 1% of US Bitcoin trading volume, compared to nearly 40% global market share commanded by Binance internationally.

Democratic senators led by Warren, Sanders, Van Hollen, Reed, and Hirono demanded explanations from Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by November 4 on how the pardon could impact future prosecutions.

Their letter warned that the move “signals to cryptocurrency executives and other white-collar criminals that they can commit crimes with impunity, so long as they enrich President Trump enough.“

Given all these growing controversies surrounding what they called “Trump’s conflict of interest,” representative Ro Khanna announced plans to introduce legislation banning elected officials from owning or launching cryptocurrencies, calling Trump’s actions “blatant corruption.”

The controversy intensifies as scrutiny grows over crypto’s role in US politics, with industry companies spending over $134 million on the 2024 election cycle, a thirteenfold increase from the previous presidential race.