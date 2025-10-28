Official Trump Price Prediction: TRUMP Pumped 20% on Monday as American Bitcoin Completes $160M BTC Purchase – Is TRUMP Going to $10 Next?

TRUMP memecoin surged 20% Monday after American Bitcoin purchased $160M in BTC, pushing the token to $8.06 and reigniting speculation it could reach $10.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Official Trump Price Prediction points to renewed optimism in the memecoin market after TRUMP surged over 20% on Monday, following a major Bitcoin purchase by American Bitcoin (ABTC).

The Trump family-backed firm, co-founded by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., revealed it had acquired 1,414 BTC worth more than $160 million, a move that has brought back bullish sentiment around the TRUMP memecoin.

$TRUMP rallied to a one-month high of $8.06 after the announcement, pushing its market capitalization to $1.36 billion and surpassing popular rivals such as PENGU, BONK, SPX, and FLOKI.

JUST IN: $TRUMP pumped 30% today, the biggest 1-day jump the token has seen in 190 days🤔 pic.twitter.com/vEf6W1szWu — WebTrend (@WebTrendCo) October 27, 2025

Analysts Say TRUMP Is Going To $10 Next

Currently trading near $6.82, the token’s resurgence has the market buzzing over whether it could hit the $10 mark next and potentially revisit highs around $35.

Adding to the momentum, LunarCrush data shows that social engagement surrounding $TRUMP has soared, recording over 5.9 million in social activity in the past week.

Source: LunarCrush

Crypto chart analyst shared a setup indicating that the $TRUMP memecoin is now getting ready for a consolidation breakout that could successfully send it toward $15.

Algorithmic trader LegionTrading also revealed that TRUMP is showing bullish divergence on the 1-week chart.

Please buy this Bottom on $Trump



1 Week Bullish div

Stoch RSI in oversold and crossing up

Bullish falling wedge! pic.twitter.com/U6Afv7FF1S — Legion.Trading (@Legion420H) October 27, 2025

The Stoch RSI is in oversold territory and crossing upward within a bullish falling wedge, which is a strong indicator to buy the dip.

Trump Price Prediction: Bullish Wedge Points to 104% Gains

On the technical front, the TRUMP/USDT daily chart shows a strong bullish breakout from a descending channel that has contained price action since mid-July.

After several weeks of consolidation near the lower boundary, buyers stepped in aggressively, pushing the token up by over 18% in a single day to reclaim the $7.40 level.

This breakout suggests a potential end to the downtrend and the start of a short- to medium-term reversal phase.

The projection based on the height of the channel points to an upside target of around $15, representing an estimated 104% gain from current levels.

If price sustains above the upper boundary and confirms the breakout with volume, TRUMP could rally toward that target in the coming weeks.

However, failure to hold above $7 may trigger a retest of the breakout zone near $6 before resuming its upward trajectory.

Overall, momentum favors bulls, with the next key resistance near $10.

