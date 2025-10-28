BTC $113,089.82 -0.81%
ETH $3,988.50 -2.95%
SOL $194.25 -1.83%
PEPE $0.0000069 -2.03%
SHIB $0.000010 -2.46%
DOGE $0.19 -3.43%
XRP $2.60 -1.46%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

President Trump’s Truth Social Partners With Crypto.com to Disrupt Prediction Markets — What To Expect

Crypto.com Trump Trump Media
This partnership positions Truth Social as the first social media platform to integrate prediction markets, allowing users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
President Trump's Truth Social Partners With Crypto.com to Disrupt Prediction Markets — What To Expect

Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, announced a new partnership with Crypto.com that will bring prediction markets to the social media platform, positioning it as the first publicly traded social media company to integrate such technology.

The collaboration, made through Crypto.com’s U.S. affiliate, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), will allow Truth Social users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events ranging from elections and economic data to sports and commodities.

The new feature, called Truth Predict, will embed CDNA’s event contracts directly within the Truth Social app. Users will be able to access real-time prediction markets covering topics such as inflation rates, political races, and sports results.

Is Trump’s Truth Social About to Redefine Prediction Markets?

According to the announcement, prices will update live, allowing users to react instantly to breaking developments.

“We are thrilled to become the world’s first publicly traded social media platform to offer users access to prediction markets,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media.

He described the initiative as an effort to “democratize information and empower everyday Americans,” adding that Truth Predict would combine user engagement with market sentiment to create what the company calls “actionable foresight.”

The event contracts will be offered through CDNA, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse, providing a federally compliant structure for users in the United States.

The arrangement gives Truth Social access to a regulated prediction market framework at a time when demand for such platforms is surging.

Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said the partnership aligns with the company’s goal of expanding regulated financial products within digital ecosystems. “Prediction markets are poised to become a multi-deca-billion dollar industry,” Marszalek said.

“We’re thrilled to combine with Truth Social to support the world’s first prediction markets available from a social media platform.”

Crypto.com Expands U.S. Footprint With Futures, Bank Charter, and Truth Social Partnership

The partnership comes as both firms deepen their involvement in the U.S. financial system. In September, Crypto.com secured approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to offer margined derivatives through its CDNA subsidiary.

The firm’s U.S. arm, Crypto.com | FCM, also became a registered Futures Commission Merchant, allowing it to provide leveraged derivatives for both retail and institutional clients.

Last week, Crypto.com filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to obtain a National Trust Bank Charter.

The move could make it one of the few crypto firms with federal recognition, expanding its custody and staking services across multiple blockchains, including its native Cronos network.

The company also recently announced an integration with Morpho, the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, to introduce stablecoin lending and wrapped asset deposits on Cronos.

Under the Truth Social integration, users who hold “Truth gems,” a reward earned through engagement on the platform, will be able to convert them into Cronos’ native token (CRO) and use them to buy Truth Predict contracts.

This follows the companies’ earlier decision to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a joint venture intended to manage a digital asset treasury focused on CRO.

Beta testing for Truth Predict will begin soon, with a full launch planned for U.S. users later this year. Trump Media said it intends to expand internationally once regulatory approvals are secured.

Prediction Markets See $1B Weekly Boom as Institutional Investment Accelerates

The announcement arrives during a period of renewed momentum in the global prediction market industry.

Trading volumes across major platforms have surged, with weekly totals reaching nearly $1 billion in mid-October, according to Dune Analytics data.

Source: Dune

Polymarket and Kalshi remain the dominant players, with Polymarket accounting for roughly 79% of total weekly volume, handling over $780 million in trades, and having more than 220,000 active users during the week ending October 20.

Institutional investment has also accelerated. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, recently invested $2 billion into Polymarket, valuing it at $9 billion.

Meanwhile, Kalshi’s $300 million Series D funding round pushed its valuation to $5 billion, supported by major venture capital firms including Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

The race to capture this growing market is now drawing established players from both crypto and traditional finance.

DraftKings, the U.S. sports betting giant, recently entered the space by acquiring the CFTC-regulated platform Railbird and naming Polymarket as its clearinghouse partner.

Other emerging competitors like Limitless Exchange have also seen rapid growth, surpassing $500 million in total trading volume after raising $10 million in seed funding this month.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,005,587,784,294
3.69
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Trump’s Truth Social Ditches Own Token Plan – Adds $CRO Instead
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-09 17:25:12
Blockchain News
Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-12 17:16:16
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors