Free Money to Trump Supporters? World Liberty Financial Announces $1.2M WLFI Airdrop

By distributing 8.4 million WLFI governance tokens, the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial is strategically converting early adopters of its USD1 stablecoin into vested stakeholders.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, has announced plans to distribute 8.4 million WLFI tokens, worth around $1.2 million, to early users of its USD1 stablecoin program.

Two months ago, World Liberty launched the USD1 Points Program to Select Exchanges.



The Loyalty platform put power in the hands of early users, who helped drive $500m of growth in the last two months through activities such as purchasing and using USD1 on partner exchanges.… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) October 29, 2025

The airdrop is part of the company’s ongoing USD1 Points Program, designed to reward users who helped promote the adoption of its dollar-backed digital currency over the past two months.

The program, which launched in August, encouraged users to earn points by trading USD1 pairs or maintaining stablecoin balances on selected partner exchanges.

World Liberty Airdrop Kicks Off New Phase of Its Crypto Loyalty Program

In an announcement posted on X early Wednesday, World Liberty confirmed that eligible participants will receive WLFI tokens as rewards, with distributions taking place across six major centralized exchanges, including Gate.io, KuCoin, LBank, HTX Global, Flipster, and MEXC.

“The criteria and eligibility for earning points and rewards may vary based on each exchange’s rules,” the company stated.

Each partner platform will determine its own allocation schedule and reward conditions.

According to World Liberty, the Points Program generated more than $500 million in trading activity within two months.

“From day one, the USD1 Points Program aimed to redefine how users are recognized for driving adoption and use of a top 10 stablecoin,” the company wrote. “Now, only two months in, the vision is becoming reality.”

The company said the initiative mirrors traditional U.S. loyalty programs such as airline miles and hotel points but applies the concept to crypto users.

🦅 BIG NEWS: USD1 Points Program is coming! We’re preparing to launch a new loyalty program built exclusively for USD1 — starting with selected partners. pic.twitter.com/X3OEWlGHhL — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 7, 2025

The firm described the airdrop as the first phase of a broader loyalty initiative. Future updates are expected to include new venues, decentralized finance integrations, and additional ways to earn points, such as staking and DeFi participation.

USD1, issued by World Liberty Financial and custodied by BitGo, has grown rapidly to become the sixth-largest stablecoin globally, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.99 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

It ranks behind Tether (USDT) and USDC but ahead of long-established players such as Dai (DAI).

WLFI, the native governance and reward token of the platform, trades at $0.14, down about 0.5% in the last 24 hours and roughly 70% below its September all-time high of $0.46.

WLFI 7D Price Chart nSource: CoinGecko

Despite the price drop, the company has pursued several token management strategies to stabilize supply.

World Liberty had Previously Sent a $4M “Thank You” Airdrop to Holders

This latest airdrop marks the second major distribution event by World Liberty this year.

In June, the company sent $4 million worth of its USD1 stablecoin to WLFI token holders, calling it a “thank you” gesture to early supporters and a test of its airdrop infrastructure.

The company emphasized that eligible users were credited automatically: “no claims, no links, no drama.”

World Liberty Financial’s activity has drawn attention not only from crypto traders but also from political observers.

The company is closely tied to President Trump and his family, who co-founded the project alongside developers from the Witkoff Group. Trump’s sons, Eric, Donald Jr., and Barron, have all been listed as Web3 ambassadors and advisors for the venture.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Trump family collectively holds more than 22 billion WLFI tokens, with locked holdings valued at roughly $4 billion based on current prices.

The stablecoin USD1 made headlines earlier this year after being used in a $2 billion transaction between Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX and crypto exchange Binance.

Trump Pardon of Binance Founder Sparks Bipartisan Concern Over Crypto Ties

The Trump family’s growing presence in crypto has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers.

🇺🇸 WLFI jumps on CZ pardon while Morpho and SPX6900 rise, yet Altcoin Season Index at 24 signals cautious market.#trump #wlfi #czhttps://t.co/8cQxwEePlK — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 24, 2025

The president’s decision to pardon Binance founder Changpeng Zhao drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who accused him of favoring allies in the crypto sector.

Recent controversies, including his decision to pardon Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, have intensified calls from lawmakers to regulate political participation in the digital asset space.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters condemned the move, while Representative Ro Khanna has proposed legislation that would bar elected officials from owning or launching cryptocurrencies, citing “conflicts of interest” involving the Trump administration’s crypto dealings.

Despite the political tensions, World Liberty’s ecosystem continues to expand. Over the past months, the company introduced bridge and swap modules for USD1 and partnered with Kernel DAO to make the stablecoin restakeable.