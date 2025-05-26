BTC $110,196.29 0.99%
Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Tops $109K as Trump Extends EU Tariff Deadline

Bitcoin tariffs Trump
Trump’s tariff delay, following talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, eased trade war fears and lifted global market sentiment.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Trump

Bitcoin rose above $109,600 on Monday, rising 1.4% after US President Donald Trump unexpectedly extended a deadline to impose steep tariffs on EU goods, easing market concerns and supporting risk assets.

The surge followed Trump’s decision late Sunday to push back the potential introduction of 50% tariffs on EU imports to July 9.

Just two days earlier, the president had threatened to enact the tariffs by June 1 due to slow progress in trade negotiations with the EU.

Trump Tariff Delay Signals Possible Thaw in US-EU Trade Tensions

The delay followed a productive call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who sought additional time to secure a favorable agreement. This de-escalation reduced fears of an imminent trade war, which had previously weighed on global markets.

Last month, Trump announced an initial 20% tariff on EU goods, but soon revised it to 10% with a grace period until early July. The shifting timeline reflects the administration’s unpredictable trade strategy, which has continued to rattle global markets.

However, investors welcomed the latest reprieve, viewing it as a sign of possible resolution and improved dialogue between Washington and Brussels.

Market sentiment had already begun to stabilize after a volatile stretch in April, when growth fears and aggressive trade posturing prompted a broad sell-off across asset classes. Analysts say the pause in tariff escalation has helped lift appetite for risk, leading traders to rotate into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Hit ATH Above $111K on ETF Momentum and Risk-On Sentiment

The move in Bitcoin is also tied to broader structural demand. Last week, the asset briefly touched a record high of $111,814, buoyed by continued inflows from exchange-traded funds and corporate investors.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net weekly inflows of $2.75b between May 19 and May 23, according to data provider SoSoValue. Ethereum ETFs posted $248m in inflows during the same period, with no outflows across the board.

Over the past 18 months, Bitcoin has outpaced the S&P 500 by more than 100 percentage points, cementing its role as a high-beta asset that draws capital during risk-on cycles. Investors have increasingly followed the lead of corporate buyers like MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, who helped normalize large-scale Bitcoin accumulation among institutions.

Monday’s rally serves as a reminder of how sensitive Bitcoin remains to macroeconomic developments, particularly shifts in US trade policy. While the de-escalation offered immediate relief, market participants remain cautious, mindful of how quickly sentiment can reverse in response to the next political move.

Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
