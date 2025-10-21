BTC $108,154.29 -2.93%
ETH $3,884.26 -4.78%
SOL $184.92 -4.87%
PEPE $0.0000069 -4.73%
SHIB $0.0000099 -3.58%
DOGE $0.19 -3.80%
XRP $2.44 -1.60%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews NFT News

Coinbase CEO Confirms Spending $25M to Buy UpOnly NFT From Cobie

Coinbase NFT
Coinbase paid $25 million in USDC to Cobie for the UpOnly NFT, pushing him back into the host’s chair, aiming to resurrect the crypto-focused podcast.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
UpOnly Coinbase Cobie

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Tuesday, confirmed the purchase of $25 million UpOnly NFT from well-known crypto trader Cobie.

“The rumors are true, we bought the NFT,” Armstrong wrote to his 1.6 million followers on X. “UpOnlyTV is coming back.”

Per on-chain data, Coinbase paid $25 million in USDC to Cobie for the NFT, pushing him back into the host’s chair, aiming to resurrect the podcast.

UpOnly NFT originated from the podcast show “UpOnly” hosted by Cobie, along with Ledger. The show invites top traders, project founders, fund managers, to discuss crypto trends.

However, the program stalled roughly three years ago, following the FTX collapse in 2022 and the subsequent crypto winter.

‘When NFT is Burnt, Podcast Will Restart’: Cobie

In May 2025, Cobie created a challenge that if someone burns the NFT, the program would return for another season.

“OK I am no longer the decision maker on if UpOnly returns,” Cobie wrote in May. “The power is now stored within this NFT that I just minted. When the NFT is burned, the podcast will restart. Until then, please leave me alone.”

The offer however limited sponsorship rights or editorial control. Given the high dollar-amount set on the NFT, Cobie said at the time, “You couldn’t set a dollar amount on OpenSea so I just kept adding 0s till the number seemed too big for anyone to buy even as a joke.”

On Tuesday, not only did Coinbase purchase UpOnly’s NFT, but it apparently overpaid the asking price of the non-fungible token.

Soon after the Coinbase’s purchase, Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, conveyed his disbelief quite concisely.

UpOnly Podcast Returns With ‘Eight Episodes’

According to the NFT fine print, the holder of the token “can compel Cobie and Ledger Status into performing, like monkeys, 8 episodes of UpOnlyTV.”

“We are allowed to call you idiots for buying it, or ignore you completely with zero mentions of your existence during our 8-episode season,” the NFT description read.

In a separate post on X, Cobie joked, “Im too old to have a crypto podcast imma be out here looking like Gary V.”

“It has been 3 years since up only ended. I was in my 20s when it started, now I have grey hair. We will rename it Unc Only and I will spend $25m on cosmetic surgery. See ya soon.”

Coinbase’s purchase comes at the same time as it suffered intense technical difficulties linked to an outage with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$108,154
2.93 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,838,553,956,769
-5.44
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Trader Expands Bitcoin Short by $22M — See What the Open Position Looks Like Today
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-21 06:17:08
Blockchain News
Canada Province Shuts Door on New Crypto Mining Ventures — Here’s Why 
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-21 04:30:26
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors