Cryptonews Industry Talk

Trump Coin Price Prediction: $100 Incoming or Full Collapse? The $3B Mystery Gets Deeper 

altcoin season Meme Coins Trump
Official Trump Coin crashed after Trump Media denied a $3B Bitcoin plan—but the fast rebound suggests this meme coin may not be done yet.
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Official Trump ($TRUMP) coin holders are on edge after Trump Media & Technology Group—the entity responsible for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform—denied a Financial Times report alleging plans to raise $3 billion through a combination of equity and convertible bonds for investing in Bitcoin and other cryptos.

The report, published earlier this week, cites six anonymous sources familiar with the situation. The company’s response was blunt: “Apparently, the Financial Times employs clueless writers who rely on even less credible sources.”

The media firm reportedly planned to raise $2 billion through equity offerings and $1 billion via convertible bonds—securities that it can later exchange for company stock.

The FT also noted that the size of the capital raise remained flexible and adjustable.

Impact on Official Trump Coin Price

Over the past 24 hours, the Official Trump meme coin has slipped 2.2% to $12.74 — mirroring broader weakness across the crypto market, with Bitcoin down 1.7% and the total market cap retreating 3.2% to $3.54 trillion.

Yet zooming out paints a more dramatic picture: since last Wednesday, TRUMP has tumbled 14%, sharply underperforming rivals like Dogecoin (down 2.5%) and even Bitcoin, which managed to climb 1% over the same period.

This divergence raises a critical question — is the drop justified, or is TRUMP setting up for a rebound as political narratives regain traction in the crypto space?

The Official Trump coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 48 and is trending downward — a potential signal of building selling pressure. Still, broader bullish developments such as expanding crypto adoption, regulated U.S. ETFs, and incoming clarity on crypto regulation could reshape the market in 2025.

Bitcoin’s new all-time high of $111,814 on Thursday has fueled renewed optimism that a full-blown bull market may already be underway. If that momentum carries forward, TRUMP could climb back toward the $36 range — halfway to its all-time high of $73.43, reached just two days after launch on January 19.

And if major project-specific developments emerge — such as high-profile partnerships or integrations — the Trump meme coin could even surge past resistance levels and make a run toward the $100 mark.

Trump Slips, But BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) Powers Ahead with Explosive Presale Momentum

While Trump’s coin struggled this week, one high-reward meme coin presale built for Bitcoin maxis quietly raked in thousands.

Why just hold BTC—when you can earn it passively by holding the meme coin that rewards every surge?

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) introduces an innovative approach to meme tokens by offering Bitcoin payouts to holders each time BTC hits certain price benchmarks—a concept that’s generating significant buzz across the crypto space.

The idea caught on quickly. Just minutes after launching, the project had secured over $100,000 in contributions, eventually raising $6.5 million within three months of presale.

Currently available at $0.002535 during its presale, the token’s price is designed to increase with each subsequent round, creating strong incentives for early participation.

For those seeking additional passive income streams, $BTCBULL also features a staking mechanism with annual yields reaching up to 63% APY. This dual-earning model fuses meme coin enthusiasm with real-world financial utility.

Keep up with BTC Bull by following their updates on X and Telegram.

