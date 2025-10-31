BTC $110,031.61 2.35%
Blockchain News

Tether, TRON, and TRM Labs’ Financial Crime Unit Blocks $300M in Illicit Crypto

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

Colorado Resident Loses $6,000 in Bitcoin to Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement

The T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU), a joint initiative led by Tether, TRON, and TRM Labs, announced it has frozen more than $300 million in criminal assets globally.

Since its establishment in September 2024, the T3 Financial Crime Unit has developed into a notable example of public–private collaboration in blockchain security, partnering with law enforcement agencies globally to detect, trace, and disrupt illicit financial activity involving digital assets.

A Global Model for Blockchain Security

Over the past year, T3 FCU said it has supported dozens of law enforcement operations targeting money laundering, investment fraud, terrorism financing, and organized crime.

Its most notable recent achievement came through Operation Lusocoin, an investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police that uncovered a large-scale money laundering and currency evasion network using crypto assets.

The operation, which saw over R$3 billion in assets frozen — including 4.3 million USDT linked to the criminal organization — earned T3 FCU formal recognition from Brazilian authorities for its critical support.

Global Reach and Emerging Threats

T3 FCU has now assisted agencies in 23 jurisdictions spanning every continent except Africa, including the United States ($83 million in frozen assets), Spain, Germany, Albania, Bulgaria, Finland, Brazil, Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The most common typologies investigated involved illicit goods and services (39%), fraud and scams, hacks and exploits, and cases connected to North Korea-linked operations, including the Bybit hack ($19 million).

Investigators have also identified an alarming rise in “wrench attacks” — incidents of physical coercion and violent crime tied to crypto holdings — underscoring the urgent need for global coordination and rapid intervention mechanisms.

Strengthening Trust Through Collaboration

“Tether is deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of the financial ecosystem by collaborating with over 280 law enforcement agencies globally,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Reaching the $300 million milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of blockchain technology in combating financial crime.”

Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, added: “Blockchain technology has the power to protect as much as it empowers. The T3 FCU’s milestone is proof that when technology, institutions, and people work together, progress follows.”

Esteban Castaño, Co-Founder and CEO of TRM Labs, emphasized: “Public-private collaboration isn’t just important — it’s essential. Real progress happens when investigators and platforms work from the same map in real time.”

Expanding Cooperation

In August 2025, T3 FCU launched the T3+ Global Collaborator Program, with Binance joining as its first official member to enhance cross-border information sharing and global enforcement coordination.

Later in October, T3 FCU and T3+ members participated in the 9th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptocurrencies in Vienna, co-hosted by Europol and the Basel Institute on Governance.

At the session titled “Public-Private Collaboration in Cryptoasset Seizure,” representatives from TRON DAO, Tether, Binance, TRM Labs, and Europol discussed strategies for scaling cooperation and safeguarding global financial integrity — positioning T3 FCU as a blueprint for future global collaboration in the fight against crypto-related crime.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
