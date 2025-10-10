BTC $118,780.84 -1.38%
NASDAQ's First Tether Gold Treasury: Prestige Wealth Raises $150M and Rebrands as Aurelion

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Last updated: 
Tether

Asset management firm Prestige Wealth Inc. announced on Friday that it has secured about $150 million in funding to create NASDAQ’s first Tether Gold Treasury, as part of a broader plan to incorporate tokenized gold into its reserve assets.

In a press release, the firm also announced plans to rebrand as Aurelion Inc., subject to regulatory approval, with trading under the new ticker “AURE” expected to begin on October 13, 2025.

Antalpha Anchors $150 Million Financing Round

The transaction was anchored by Antalpha Platform Holding Company, which led a $100 million private placement alongside investors including Tether’s TG Commodities S.A. de C.V. and Kiara Capital Holding Limited. An additional $50 million senior debt facility brings total gross proceeds to approximately $150 million.

According to the announcement, around $280 million of potential proceeds from this and warrant exercises will fund the acquisition of Tether Gold as Aurelion’s treasury reserve asset—creating the first publicly listed, on-chain gold-backed treasury on NASDAQ.

Aurelion Treasury: Redefining Digital Reserve Standards

Incoming CEO Björn Schmidtke, former chairman and co-founder of Bitcoin mining firm Penguin Group, described Aurelion Treasury as a “new standard” in digital wealth preservation.

“I am bullish on Bitcoin long term, but Tether Gold represents real, redeemable value—the true digital gold,” Schmidtke said. “Aurelion Treasury is a fully backed, verifiable gold reserve, blending blockchain transparency with physical stability.”

Antalpha CFO Paul Liang added that the initiative strengthens the growing “digital gold ecosystem.” Through Antalpha’s Real-World Asset (RWA) Hub, the firm plans to expand Tether Gold’s liquidity and real-world redemption options—including the ability for users to redeem gold bars directly.

Strategic Vision and Leadership Transition

With the rebrand to Aurelion Inc., the company positions itself as the first pure-play NASDAQ-listed Tether Gold Treasury, combining blockchain efficiency with the resilience of physical gold.

Aurelion said it plans to generate yield from its unencumbered gold holdings by providing collateral through Antalpha’s lending platform, offering annualized returns between 50 and 100 basis points.

The company also announced key leadership changes: Kazuho Komoda has stepped down as CEO, Zimuyin Jiang has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer, and Wei Gao will transition to lead private wealth management.

Antalpha will gain two board seats, and a new Strategic Advisory Committee, including Rohan Chauhan, Director of Strategy at Gemini, will guide treasury policy.

Aurelion’s Gold-Backed Future

“Tokenized gold offers a stable foundation for digital finance,” Schmidtke said. “In volatile markets, real assets on-chain give investors certainty and confidence.”

With this move, Aurelion becomes the first NASDAQ-listed firm to hold tokenized gold as a core reserve asset, blending the security of physical commodities with the speed and transparency of digital markets.

Prestige Shares Jump 14%

Shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. rose sharply on Friday, climbing 14.4% to $1.19 as of 11:04 a.m. EDT, following the company’s announcement that it had secured $150 million in financing to launch NASDAQ’s first Tether Gold Treasury.

The stock opened at $1.40, reaching an intraday high of $1.46 before paring gains. With a market capitalization of $57.4 million, the surge reflects renewed investor interest in the firm’s shift toward tokenized gold-backed assets and its planned rebrand to Aurelion Inc. (NASDAQ: AURE).

The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $0.31 and a high of $2.70, showing heightened volatility as investors react to the company’s strategic pivot into blockchain-integrated asset management.

