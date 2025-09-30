BTC $114,175.24 -0.38%
ETH $4,137.15 -1.72%
SOL $207.42 -1.84%
PEPE $0.0000092 0.27%
SHIB $0.000011 -0.55%
DOGE $0.23 -0.44%
XRP $2.84 -1.38%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Kimchi Coins Losing Out to International Rivals – Report

Crypto Exchange South Korea
Number of users of domestic platforms rises, but trading volumes and KRW deposits drop
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Kimchi Coins Losing Out to International Rivals – Report

South Koreans are increasingly turning to overseas crypto exchanges, with trading volumes on domestic platforms dropping, a new report has found.

The South Korean media outlets FN News and News1 reported that the report was compiled by the country’s two top financial regulators, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service.

The regulators examined data from a total of 17 crypto exchanges in the first six months of 2025, as well as eight crypto custody platforms and crypto wallet providers.

They found that amount of money and crypto transferred to overseas platforms reached 78.9 trillion won ($56.2 billion), making for a 4% increase.

A graph showing trading volumes on the Bithumb crypto exchange over the past 12 months.
Trading volumes on the Bithumb crypto exchange over the past 12 months. (Source: CoinGecko)

South Korean Crypto Exchanges: Missing Out as Market Cools?

The report also found that the overall crypto market’s “upward trend” has begun to slow, following a strong finish to 2024.

The figures were not all grim reading for the South Korean crypto industry. User numbers grew, hitting the 10.77 million mark.

This represents an 11% increase from the end of last year, with a few corporate users opening accounts as Seoul relaxes restrictions. Most crypto traders are aged 30-39, making up 3 million or 27.9% of the total.

However, the regulators found that the size of the crypto-to-fiat market fell by 12%, even though the crypto-to-crypto market ballooned by 286%.

The domestic crypto market capitalization dropped 14%, with overseas market cap figures only falling by 7%.

Deposits Down

While South Koreans remain relatively active on domestic crypto exchange platforms, they appear less keen to invest more of their fiat holdings.

KRW deposits fell by 42% to 6.2 trillion won ($4.4 billion), with the media outlets calling the drop “a sign of a significant decrease in standby trading funds.”

Traders also made less profits, with a 17% decrease since the second half of last year.

A table showing the top 10 coins per trading volume on the Upbit crypto exchange on September 30, 2025.
The top 10 coins per trading volume on the Upbit crypto exchange on September 30, 2025. (Source: CoinGecko)

Geopolitics Giving Traders Cold Feet, Say Regulators

Exchanges also appear to be listing more tokens than ever in a bid to drive up trading volumes, with the trading pair total rocketing up from 181 to 1,538.

The regulators noted that 121 (or 43%) of these coins have a market capitalization of less than KRW 100 million ($71,232).

They noted that this “highlights the need to be mindful of market risks such as rapid price fluctuations and a lack of liquidity.”

Customer withdrawals also grew by 5% to reach the KRW 101.6 trillion ($72.4 billion) mark.

The total value of assets under the management of domestic custody and wallet operators decreased by a whopping 50% compared to the end of last year.

User numbers for these services also saw a sharp drop of 41%. The financial regulators wrote:

“Market growth has slowed and volatility has increased compared to the previous year due to global tariff-related disputes and heightened geopolitical tensions. Overseas corporate crypto buying has driven up Bitcoin prices. But weakening retail investor sentiment has led to mixed results for other tokens.”

Kimchi Coins: South Korean Crypto Exchanges Turn Their Backs?

The report also contained bad news for so-called “kimchi coins,” low-cap South Korean projects that are typically only traded on domestic exchanges.

The number of kimchi coins listed on domestic exchanges has dropped by 3% over the past six months, despite the recent outbreak of a “listings war.”

The media outlets concluded that the decline of kimchi coins reflects recent listing trends. News1 wrote:

“Lately, crypto exchanges, both domestic and international, are increasingly looking to list promising overseas coins around the time of token launches. [South Korean exchanges are] listing tokens that are already actively traded on overseas exchanges, rather than opting for relatively high-risk [kimchi coin] listings.”

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Ethereum News
BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch
2025-09-29 17:35:26
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 29 September – XRP, Plasma, Cardano
2025-09-29 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$114,175
0.38 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,096,486,015,127
0.11
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Ethereum News
BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch
2025-09-29 17:35:26
,
by Hassan Shittu
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 29 September – XRP, Plasma, Cardano
2025-09-29 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-01 00:36:49
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: ETF Filing Pulled – But SEC Rule Change Could Actually Fast-Track Approval
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-30 22:36:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors