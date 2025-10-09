Solana Price Prediction: New Stablecoin Launch on SOL – Billions of Dollars are Coming

The largest DEX aggregator on Solana is launching its own stablecoin – Solana price predictions now eye new highs with a new touch point for demand.

Solana is strengthening its foothold in the $304 billion stablecoin market, fuelling new bullishness for Solana price predictions.

The altcoin is set to see fresh demand as the utility token behind JupUSD, the upcoming native stablecoin from DEX and DeFi giant Jupiter.

This marks potential multi-billion-dollar exposure for Solana, as SOL will be required to pay gas fees for JupUSD transactions on the network.

According to DefiLlama data, Jupiter has already processed nearly $20 billion in trading volume over the past 30 days, highlighting the stablecoin’s potential reach.

A market that only stands to grow. The total stablecoin market cap has surged more than 75% over the past year, with regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act paving the way for sidelined institutional capital.

Total stablecoin market cap. Source: DefiLlama.

Solana Price Prediction: Could JupUSD Push Solana to New Highs?

This multi-billion-dollar demand could give Solana the momentum it needs to realize a 6-month rising wedge pattern.

The current move remains under pressure, with a historical supply zone around $220 being retested.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, rising wedge faces key levels. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators suggest potential short-term weakness. The RSI is teetering near the neutral line at 48, hinting that sellers could soon take control.

The MACD histogram shows similar caution, facing a potential death cross below the signal line today, a classic sign of local tops and the onset of a new downtrend.

Still, multiple demand catalysts could shift momentum heading into Q4. The launch of JupUSD, continued U.S. rate easing, and the prospect of spot SOL ETFs all add bullish weight.

The key breakout threshold sits near all-time highs around $300. Flipping this level into support could unlock new price discovery, targeting a 130% move to $500.

As the broader bull market matures, however, Solana’s upside could extend even further, with a full 350% run to $1,000 on the table.

When Solana Rallies, These Coins Go Parabolic

Solana has a history of starting surges in the meme coin market, as the ecosystem that coined the term “meme coin mania.”

With Solana staring down a Q4 surge, this momentum could return, and with it the same 10x–1000x gains potential that birtherd coins like Fartcoin and Melania.

