Solana Price Prediction: New Stablecoin Launch on SOL – Billions of Dollars are Coming
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Solana is strengthening its foothold in the $304 billion stablecoin market, fuelling new bullishness for Solana price predictions.
The altcoin is set to see fresh demand as the utility token behind JupUSD, the upcoming native stablecoin from DEX and DeFi giant Jupiter.
This marks potential multi-billion-dollar exposure for Solana, as SOL will be required to pay gas fees for JupUSD transactions on the network.
According to DefiLlama data, Jupiter has already processed nearly $20 billion in trading volume over the past 30 days, highlighting the stablecoin’s potential reach.
A market that only stands to grow. The total stablecoin market cap has surged more than 75% over the past year, with regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act paving the way for sidelined institutional capital.
Solana Price Prediction: Could JupUSD Push Solana to New Highs?
This multi-billion-dollar demand could give Solana the momentum it needs to realize a 6-month rising wedge pattern.
The current move remains under pressure, with a historical supply zone around $220 being retested.
Momentum indicators suggest potential short-term weakness. The RSI is teetering near the neutral line at 48, hinting that sellers could soon take control.
The MACD histogram shows similar caution, facing a potential death cross below the signal line today, a classic sign of local tops and the onset of a new downtrend.
Still, multiple demand catalysts could shift momentum heading into Q4. The launch of JupUSD, continued U.S. rate easing, and the prospect of spot SOL ETFs all add bullish weight.
The key breakout threshold sits near all-time highs around $300. Flipping this level into support could unlock new price discovery, targeting a 130% move to $500.
As the broader bull market matures, however, Solana’s upside could extend even further, with a full 350% run to $1,000 on the table.
When Solana Rallies, These Coins Go Parabolic
Solana has a history of starting surges in the meme coin market, as the ecosystem that coined the term “meme coin mania.”
With Solana staring down a Q4 surge, this momentum could return, and with it the same 10x–1000x gains potential that birtherd coins like Fartcoin and Melania.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.
Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.
Just as importantly, Snorter doesn’t stop at entries—it helps time exits too. Smart profit-taking often separates a solid trade from a life-changing one, and Snorter is built to deliver that edge.
Momentum is accelerating fast. The $SNORT presale already nears $4.5 million, while early stakers can still earn a strong 110% APY on staking.
Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website. With only 10 days left, the window to secure early access before open-market demand kicks in is closing quickly.Click Here to Participate in the Presale
You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
- Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
- XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
- Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
- XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story