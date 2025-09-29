Solana Price Prediction: New Firedancer Upgrade Could Make SOL the Fastest Blockchain – Can SOL Challenge Bitcoin Now?

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team just rolled out proposal SIMD-0370, which could shake things up big for Solana. The idea is to scrap the fixed compute unit (CU) block limit and instead let validator performance decide capacity. If it gets approved, this would unlock more throughput and scalability, a move that could push Solana price prediction even higher.

Firedancer itself is being built by Jump Crypto, the same group backing Forward Industries, the biggest Solana digital treasury. FORD has already accumulated over 1.58B SOL, more than 5% of the total supply, showing heavy conviction in the ecosystem.

How Does This Upgrade Work For Solana?

Currently, every Solana block operates under a fixed compute ceiling of 60M CUs, which is soon to be increased to 100M under SIMD-0286, regardless of the validator hardware’s power. That cap forces faster validators to hold back, limiting the network by a number rather than its real capability.

The new Alpenglow upgrade changes this by letting validators vote to skip blocks they cannot process in time. This cuts congestion and avoids redundant gossiping, opening the door for higher efficiency.

It sets off a performance flywheel where block producers pack more transactions to earn higher fees, while validators that skip blocks lose rewards, pushing them to upgrade hardware and code. The stronger the validator set, the more the network can safely scale.

Firedancer Builds On That Idea

Its SIMD-0370 proposal would allow block producers to pack as many transactions as their machines can handle. Validators that cannot keep up simply skip the block, but the chain keeps moving smoothly. The plan seeks to create a “flywheel effect” where performance upgrades raise the baseline capacity of the entire network.

🚨JUST IN: @jump_firedancer team has introduced SIMD-0370, a proposal to remove Solana’s fixed compute unit block limit after Alpenglow. Instead of static caps, validators would skip blocks they can’t process in time. pic.twitter.com/0JcBiLVvpt — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 27, 2025

Still, not everyone is convinced. Roger Wattenhoffer, head of research at Anza, cautioned that taking away the block limit could bring new technical risks and push the network toward centralization. However, he noted that these problems could be solved.

With Alpenglow aiming at 100ms finality and Firedancer promising up to 1M TPS, Solana could cement itself as the fastest blockchain in the market. Combined with its stablecoin market boom from $5B to $12B, Wall Street giants are already watching closely, and the upside pressure on Solana price action could grow.

Solana Price Prediction: Big Move Coming, But Where?

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana is sitting at the bottom of its ascending channel after rebounding from the sub-200 support cluster at the channel base and breaking out of its pullback channel. This leaves the market at a key decision point. The $200 zone is acting as a key level, with buyers stepping in once again to defend it.

If that level keeps holding, price could rebound toward $230–$255, and if momentum really builds, even stretch up into the $330–$350 zone.

But if it goes under $200, the next supports sit at $190 and $175, which would break the bullish structure. The RSI has climbed back above 45 after dipping near oversold, hinting at recovery strength, while MACD is still bearish, showing momentum has not fully changed.

Overall, Solana price prediction depends on how $200 holds. Staying above opens paths to $255 and $330, while breaking lower risks $175.

Snorter: One of the Best Trading Bots on Solana Hits $4M Milestone, Still Low Price?

Solana’s upgrades like Alpenglow and Firedancer are pushing the chain toward unmatched speed, we are talking 100ms finality and up to 1M TPS. That kind of throughput is going to supercharge trading activity on Solana. More transactions, more volatility, and more plays mean traders will need tools that can keep up with the pace.

This is where Snorter Bot shines. Living right inside Telegram, Snorter strips out the delays and clutter so you can hit plays instantly. While Solana speeds up, Snorter matches it with lightning-fast execution, MEV protection, honeypot scans, and staking at a huge 114% APY. You trade safely, you earn yield, and you never miss momentum shifts.

As Solana scales, demand for efficient bots will explode. Traders do not want to be left behind when blocks fill faster and opportunities vanish in seconds. Snorter is positioned as one of the best options, combining trading, scanning, and staking into one clean setup.

The presale numbers already prove the traction. Snorter started at $0.099, raised over $2M fast, and has now blasted past $4.15M with both whales and retail piling in.

Visit the Official Snorter Website Here



