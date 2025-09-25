Solana Price Prediction: $300M Buy Wall Just Formed – Is This the Ultimate Bounce Setup for SOL Bulls?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the market keeps sliding, investors are searching for signs of a bullish reversal in their favorite coins. Solana has been one of the clear standouts, outperforming the market over the past couple of weeks and coming close to its all-time high. This run has sent Solana price prediction soaring, fueled by institutional backing and growing Wall Street interest.

Two major Solana treasuries launched back-to-back, while the network’s stablecoin ecosystem has boomed to more than $12B, up from $5B earlier this year. Even with memecoin trading on Solana dropping more than 60%, the chain still leads in DEX activity, averaging $4.5B in daily volume.

All of this bullish momentum has helped Solana deliver strong price action. At the moment, SOL is trading around $200 after a fresh $315M in accumulation, indicating that investor confidence remains solid despite the market’s recent volatility.

Whales Pull SOL Off Exchanges, $300M Buy Wall Emerges

Solana needed just 12 days to rally from $200 to $253, but the entire move was wiped out in only 7 days. That kind of swing raises questions about overall market strength. Even so, Solana still stands out as the main altcoin offering solid opportunities on both the bullish and bearish side.

In the last 48 hours alone, nearly 1.5 million SOL, worth more than $315M, has been scooped up. This wave of accumulation points to strong confidence from large holders and institutions. That buying spree has helped reinforce Solana’s outlook, easing downside risk and keeping long-term prospects bullish.

This data confirms Solana accumulation, with tokens leaving exchanges over the past few days.

From mid-September, SOL flowed heavily into exchanges, indicating sell pressure while the price stayed shaky.

Starting September 21, large withdrawals flipped the picture, with millions of SOL removed.

That is a classic sign that accumulation has returned.

Solana Price Prediction: Breaking Under The Ascending Channel

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Looking at Solana’s chart, the price is following the bearish path we pointed out earlier, pulling back under its ascending channel after that strong rally. The $200 mark is the key support right now; if it breaks, SOL could slide toward the next support around $185.

Short term looks weak, but RSI is deep in oversold territory at 28, which hints bulls might try to stage a bounce. With a $300M buy wall forming near these levels, a rebound could push the price back to the $250 resistance. A clean break above that could kickstart another rally toward $300.

On the other hand, if SOL keeps closing under $200–$198, it confirms the breakdown and opens the door for a sharper drop to $185 or even lower.

