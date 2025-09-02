Solana Price Prediction: Alpenglow Upgrade Passes With 99% Support – Is Solana About to Leave ETH in the Dust?

Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade passes with 99% support – Solana price prediction now eyes $700 as ETH risks falling behind.

A major governance milestone has just been approved on the Solana network, fueling renewed momentum and strengthening the current Solana price prediction.

With 99% community support, the highly anticipated Alpenglow upgrade has passed, paving the way for a full-scale overhaul of Solana’s operational framework.

Over the past 7 days, SOL has surged nearly 8%, while Ethereum (ETH) has slipped 0.3% – a shift that’s prompting some traders to ask whether Solana could soon leave ETH in the dust.

🚨UPDATE: SIMD-0326 “Alpenglow”, una propuesta para llevar block finality de 150ms a Solana, alcanzó quórum con 33% del stake votando y 99% a favor, lo que la hace muy probable de aprobarse. La votación permanecerá abierta hasta el epoch 842. pic.twitter.com/cKPbtJa8hZ — SolanaFloor ES (@SolanaFloorES) September 1, 2025

This technical modification to the network reduces transaction processing speeds from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds.

As a result, the Solana network will be nearly as fast as the internet. Comparatively, it still takes a few seconds for Ethereum to process transactions.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Target $700 If It Breaks Above This Wedge Pattern

Solana’s daily chart shows significant price compression as the token continues to hit the $200 resistance.

The past few months have been bullish for SOL as altcoin season seems to have kicked off. Both Ethereum and BNB Coin (BNB) have made new all-time highs already during this cycle and Solana could be next in line.

A bullish breakout above this rising wedge could accelerate Solana’s upward push and lead to a move above its current all-time high of $295.

As a result, we could see SOL spiking to $700 in the long term as the Alpenglow upgrade could kick off a massive rally, similarly to what Pectra did for Ethereum back in May this year.

The $180 level is the key support to watch in this Solana price prediction. A move to this level would raise the necessary liquidity for SOL’s next leg up and may provide the most attractive entry price for late buyers.

