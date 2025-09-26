BTC $110,037.28 0.09%
ETH $4,054.51 3.00%
SOL $201.58 1.07%
PEPE $0.0000094 3.08%
SHIB $0.000011 0.71%
DOGE $0.23 1.73%
XRP $2.80 -0.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.64
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Despite Price Dip, Open Interest Hits All-Time High – Big Move Coming Next

Solana
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana just slipped 20% in the past week, making it one of the worst performers in the top 100 and the weakest in the layer-1 category. Analysts are throwing out bearish Solana price prediction too, with some even warning of lower targets ahead.

But here is the twist: institutional interest in Solana is heating up. Two big Solana treasuries rolled out back-to-back, and the chain’s stablecoin market boomed to over $12B from just $5B earlier this year. Even with memecoin trading dropping more than 60%, Solana still dominates DEX flow, pulling in about $4.5B daily.

In just the past 72 hours, close to 1.5 million SOL worth more than $315M got snapped up. That kind of accumulation says a lot about the confidence from whales and institutions. This is why despite everything, Solana still stands out for traders and its open interest just hit a new record.

Solana Futures Open Interest Hits Record $17B

Source: CoinGlass

On September 20, Solana hit a new record in open interest at $17.10B while the price of SOL was closing in on its all-time high of $250.

Right now, SOL trades around $195, yet open interest is even higher than when it touched those highs earlier this year. Perpetual funding rates also flipped positive, climbing to 0.0043% from -0.0065% alongside the jump in OI.

Source: DeFiLlama

In addition, DefiLlama data flags some weakness. Solana’s total value locked in DeFi protocols dropped 16% over the past week from 13B to 10B, and daily transactions slid by 11%.

Even with that dip, Solana continues to dominate key areas. It holds 58% of all tokenized stock volume, boasts 4M daily active addresses, generates $1.7B in annualized application revenue, and leads DEX volumes. All this has led uncertainty around SOL price, and the technicals right now lean more in favor of the bearish side.

Solana Price Prediction: Big Move Coming Next?

Solana recently slid under its ascending channel after that strong rally, showing it is tracking a bearish path. The $200 level is the key support right now, and if it breaks, SOL could dip toward $185 next.

The $198 zone is especially important since it overlaps mid-range support and the channel’s lower trendline. Holding this level could spark a rebound toward $255, and with stronger momentum, extend into the $330–$350 range.

If this support cracks, though, the downside opens toward $190 and even $174. RSI sits at 39, hinting at oversold and a possible bounce, but MACD remains bearish, keeping pressure heavy. Bulls must reclaim $215 to keep any higher breakout setup alive.

Snorter: One of the Best Trading Bots on Solana Doing Presale

Snorter is quickly setting itself apart as a leading bot built right inside Telegram for Solana traders. It packs the tools serious traders want: whale wallet mirroring, MEV protection, honeypot checks, and clean trades at just a 0.85% fee.

The presale already ripped past $4M, and the hype keeps climbing. With staking at 115% APY plus extra holder rewards, Snorter is designed not just for trading but for building long-term gains.

Among Solana bots, Snorter is already carving out a top spot, trusted by both early whales and retail piling in. If you want to catch the next wave of Solana action, Snorter is one of the best ways to play it.

Visit the Official Website Here

Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$201.58
1.07 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,980,925,456,796
-5.88
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Global Banking Giant SWIFT Ignites Mainstream Adoption With Ethereum Stablecoin Payment Test
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-26 17:05:35
Press Releases
Strong Dollar Leaves Meme Coins Flat – Except Maxi Doge as ICO Hits $2.5M
2025-09-26 16:01:10
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors