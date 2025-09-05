Solana Price Prediction: Nasdaq-Listed Firm Bets $409M on SOL – Are Institutions Secretly Loading Up?

A Nasdaq-listed firm now holds $409M in SOL – Solana price prediction teases secret institutional loading before the next rally.

Solana treasury company DeFi Development Corp. has accelerated its SOL accumulation, adding new bullishness to Solana price predictions.

The market appears to be buying the news, with the altcoin up 2.4% since the announcement amid growing risk-on appetite ahead of U.S. interest rate cuts.

The 200,000 SOL acquisition has pushed DFSV’s total holdings across the 2 million token threshold, worth around $409 million at current prices.

1/ Achievement Unlocked: 2 Million $SOL ✅



Today, we announce the acquisition of 196,141 SOL at an avg. price of $202.76, bringing total treasury holdings to 2,027,817 SOL.



This latest purchase marks an +11% increase from our prior acquisition announced on August 28, 2025. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/31YUMpvZOw — DeFi Dev Corp. (DFDV) (@defidevcorp) September 4, 2025

According to the Thursday press release, the newly acquired SOL will be held long-term and staked to a variety of validators to generate native yield.

The move cements DFSV as one of the leading public Solana treasuries and a vehicle for TradFi to gain SOL exposure while spot ETFs await SEC approval.

Publicly traded Solana treasury companies. Source: TheBlock.

Much like Strategy’s (MSTR) landmark Bitcoin strategy, DFDV could help legitimize Solana as a corporate treasury asset.

It has become a broader trend as institutions integrate altcoins into public treasuries, positioning tokens like SOL for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Something which could accelerate in the coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

🇺🇸JUST IN: Chairman French Hill says the crypto market structure bill, The CLARITY Act, has overwhelming bipartisan support and he hopes to "get it done" in the next few weeks 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rZdtfmsP97 — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) September 3, 2025

Solana Price Analysis: Could Institutions Push the Next Rally?

The uptick since the announcement affirms a confluence zone pushing SOL closer to the breakout of a rising wedge pattern forming since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, confluence zone eyes rising wedge breakout. Source: TradingView.

A support trendline forming throughout August now approaches the upper boundary of the pattern in a potential breakout setup.

Still, momentum indicators have yet to flip decidedly bullish. The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line at 56, confirming that buyers are driving the wider market move.

However, the MACD continues to oscillate above and below the signal line, signalling a lack of conviction from buyers.

This could change as markets place near 100% odds of U.S. interest rate cuts just two weeks away, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like Solana.

A fully realised breakout could target $370 for a potential 80% gain, though the Solana price is likely to find resistance around its $300 all-time high.

With deeper institutional adoption of Solana as a treasury asset, SOL could extend 140% to the next milestone at $500.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. Greater TradFi demand from potential Solana ETF approval in October could push the Solana price to $1,000, marking a 380% gain.

