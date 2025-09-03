BTC $111,951.04 0.63%
Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s Lawyer Leads $175M Treasury Play – Wall Street Funneling Millions into DOGE

DOGE Elon Musk Price Prediction
Elon Musk’s Lawyer has been tapped to lead a $175M Treasury effort – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes a surge with new institutional demand. 
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s Lawyer Leads $175M Treasury Play – Wall Street Funneling Millions into DOGE

Dogecoin has made its official Wall Street debut with a corporate treasury, adding new bullishness to Dogecoin price predictions.

House of Doge has partnered with NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions to launch the first “official” Dogecoin digital asset treasury, chaired by Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro.

The treasury will go public under CleanScore (Zone) as the only treasury to be sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation, overseen by its legal arm, House of Doge Inc., and 21shares.

A purchasing agreement will see more than 80 institutions, including Pantera Capital, commit $175 million through warrants to secure Dogecoin for the treasury.

This aligns the meme coin with a broader trend of corporate crypto treasuries, positioning DOGE for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Particularly as the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could Wall Street Push Doge Higher?

Official Wall Street exposure attached to Elon Musk could give Dogecoin the push it needs for a huge rally as a two-month bullish pennant pattern nears its apex.

This continuation pattern could see the Cardano price resume its July bull run once it breaks free from consolidation.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.
DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.

This comes as momentum indicators show reversal signs. The RSI is about to reclaim the neutral line at 50, suggesting buyers could soon drive the next Cardano price move.

More so, the MACD line is en route to form a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since mid-August. This setup typically flags the start of a new uptrend.

If momentum holds, Dogecoin could break above the pennant’s upper resistance. That said, $0.245 remains the first test, with a successful retest needed to confirm the move.

A fully realized breakout would set sights on $0.38, marking a potential 70% gain from current levels.

However, with a U.S. interest rate cut anticipated this month as a catalyst for risk-on sentiment, the rally could extend to reclaim the late 2024 Dogecoin price peak around $0.49.

With potential DOGE spot ETF approval in October, deeper integration with U.S. capital markets could ignite substantial new demand, pushing the Dogecoin price beyond the technical setup.

Looking ahead, ETFs and continued adoption of DOGE in digital asset treasuries could fuel a larger move to $1, marking a 360% move from current prices.

DOGE Won’t Make the Most of the Bull Run – Here’s How to Find Coins That Will

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the Dogecoin price stands to see a 4.6x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities as capital rotates into riskier plays.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.6 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 127% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
