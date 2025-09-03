Dogecoin Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s Lawyer Leads $175M Treasury Play – Wall Street Funneling Millions into DOGE

Elon Musk’s Lawyer has been tapped to lead a $175M Treasury effort – Dogecoin price prediction now eyes a surge with new institutional demand.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin has made its official Wall Street debut with a corporate treasury, adding new bullishness to Dogecoin price predictions.

House of Doge has partnered with NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions to launch the first “official” Dogecoin digital asset treasury, chaired by Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro.

The treasury will go public under CleanScore (Zone) as the only treasury to be sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation, overseen by its legal arm, House of Doge Inc., and 21shares.

House of Doge, Dogecoin Foundation & CleanCore Solutions (NYSEAM: ZONE) launch 175M Dogecoin Treasury.https://t.co/XMQGQqLZec — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) September 2, 2025

A purchasing agreement will see more than 80 institutions, including Pantera Capital, commit $175 million through warrants to secure Dogecoin for the treasury.

This aligns the meme coin with a broader trend of corporate crypto treasuries, positioning DOGE for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Particularly as the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could Wall Street Push Doge Higher?

Official Wall Street exposure attached to Elon Musk could give Dogecoin the push it needs for a huge rally as a two-month bullish pennant pattern nears its apex.

This continuation pattern could see the Cardano price resume its July bull run once it breaks free from consolidation.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant nears apex. Source: TradingView.

This comes as momentum indicators show reversal signs. The RSI is about to reclaim the neutral line at 50, suggesting buyers could soon drive the next Cardano price move.

More so, the MACD line is en route to form a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since mid-August. This setup typically flags the start of a new uptrend.

If momentum holds, Dogecoin could break above the pennant’s upper resistance. That said, $0.245 remains the first test, with a successful retest needed to confirm the move.

A fully realized breakout would set sights on $0.38, marking a potential 70% gain from current levels.

However, with a U.S. interest rate cut anticipated this month as a catalyst for risk-on sentiment, the rally could extend to reclaim the late 2024 Dogecoin price peak around $0.49.

With potential DOGE spot ETF approval in October, deeper integration with U.S. capital markets could ignite substantial new demand, pushing the Dogecoin price beyond the technical setup.

Looking ahead, ETFs and continued adoption of DOGE in digital asset treasuries could fuel a larger move to $1, marking a 360% move from current prices.

