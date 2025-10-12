Securitize Weighs $1B SPAC Merger With Cantor Fitzgerald-Backed Firm

Backed by BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, the firm leads the real-world asset tokenization space.

Securitize, a blockchain firm specializing in tokenizing traditional investments, is in discussions to go public through a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II Inc., a blank-check company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

A potential listing would make Securitize one of the first blockchain-native firms to go public.

The deal would reportedly value Securitize at over $1 billion, marking a potential milestone for the fast-growing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Securitize Weighs Going Public but May Stay Private, Sources Say

Sources told Bloomberg that talks are still ongoing and Securitize may ultimately decide to remain private. Representatives for both companies declined to comment on the discussions.

If completed, the merger would make Securitize one of the few blockchain-native firms to go public via a SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company) during a period of renewed institutional interest in tokenized finance.

Backed by BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and ARK Venture Fund, Securitize operates a regulated platform that converts exposure to traditional assets, such as S&P indices, US Treasuries, and real estate, into digital tokens.

Its platform also supports BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, the largest onchain U.S. Treasuries vehicle, with over $2.8 billion in tokenized assets.

By comparison, the Franklin OnChain US Government Money Fund (BENJI) holds around $861 million, about a third of BUIDL’s size.

Securitize is registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a transfer agent and holds operational licenses in parts of Europe and Japan.

The company recently expanded its infrastructure by adding offramps for BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds using Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, aiming to streamline redemptions and settlements.

Cantor Equity Partners II, which raised $240 million in its May IPO, is led by Brandon Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald.

A successful merger could position Securitize as a public leader in bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain-based financial products.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.