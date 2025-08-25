RWA Tokenization Market To Reach $16T by 2030, Skynet Report Says

Key Takeaways: Skynet forecasts the RWA tokenization market could reach $16 trillion by 2030, driven by institutional and DeFi collaboration.

U.S. Treasury tokenization is projected to hit $4.2 billion in 2025, with short-term bonds leading activity.

Regulatory developments in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. are laying the groundwork for broader institutional entry.

The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) could expand to $16 trillion by 2030, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report.

The report said tokenized U.S. Treasuries have already grown rapidly, and are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds accounting for most of the activity.

Institutional Interest in Tokenization

The report noted that traditional financial institutions and blockchain-native firms are driving adoption, using RWA products for both yield opportunities and liquidity management.

Skynet said major banks and asset managers are exploring tokenization as a way to digitize assets ranging from debt instruments to commodities. The report pointed to growing use cases in private credit, trade finance, and money market funds.

RWAs could reach $16T by 2030. But with new value comes new risks across asset, legal, operational, data, and on-chain layers.



Which protocols lead in security? What threats does this sector face?



“This convergence of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) presents opportunities for improved efficiency, transparency, and accessibility,” the report stated.

It also noted that platforms in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States are setting regulatory frameworks that could accelerate institutional entry.

Challenges for RWA Growth

Despite the growth potential, the report outlined structural hurdles for the sector, including limited secondary market liquidity, varying legal treatment across jurisdictions, and the need for standardized risk controls.

Cybersecurity and smart contract vulnerabilities were also noted, with Skynet stressing that “use of regulated, qualified custodians with robust security infrastructure, such as federally chartered crypto banks or firms licensed by reputable authorities, is a critical factor.”

The report projected that infrastructure investments and regulatory clarity would be required to meet the forecast $16 trillion market size by the end of the decade.

“The powerful combination of reliable real-world yields with blockchain’s native liquidity and composability is drawing in both retail and institutional capital,” the report said.

While the tokenization of real-world assets is gaining traction in capital markets, many retail investors still lack direct access to these products. Bridging this gap may require regulated intermediaries and simplified on-ramps that align with existing investor protections.

