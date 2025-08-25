BTC $112,182.52 -2.46%
ETH $4,666.49 -2.33%
SOL $203.45 -1.99%
PEPE $0.000010 -4.31%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.50%
DOGE $0.22 -3.67%
XRP $2.98 -2.18%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market, Says Animoca

Adoption RWA Tokenization
“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market, Says Animoca

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market, according to new research from Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tokenized RWAs could tap into a $400 trillion TradFi market, with $26.5B already tokenized in 2025.
  • Private credit and U.S. Treasurys dominate, while Ethereum holds 55% of the market share.
  • Growth may benefit projects like ETH and Chainlink, with interoperability seen as key to long-term success.

In an August report, Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Tokenized RWAs Market Hits $26.5B After 70% Growth in 2025: Animoca

The tokenized RWA market is currently valued at $26.5 billion, an all-time high and up 70% since the start of 2025, industry tracker RWA.xyz reported.

The sector is still a fraction of its potential size, but Animoca argues that momentum is building as institutions show increasing confidence in onchain financial products.

Private credit and U.S. Treasurys dominate the space, accounting for nearly 90% of tokenized value.

Ethereum leads the RWA ecosystem with a 55% market share and $156 billion in onchain assets, expanding to 76% when layer-2s like Polygon, ZKsync Era, and Arbitrum are included.

Animoca said Ethereum’s lead reflects its liquidity, security, and developer base, though purpose-built blockchains are emerging challengers.

Animoca also noted that the growth of tokenized assets could benefit related crypto projects.

Ether (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK), an oracle provider critical to RWA infrastructure, have both outperformed the broader crypto market in recent weeks.

“There is a strategic race to build full-stack, integrated platforms,” the researchers said, adding that long-term value will likely accrue to those controlling the asset lifecycle.

Interoperability, they argued, will be key to future success as RWA activity unfolds across both public and private blockchains.

Earlier this month, Animoca launched its own RWA marketplace, NUVA, signaling the firm’s push to capture a share of the sector’s rapid growth.

Tokenized RWAs Could Hit $16T by 2030: Skynet Report

The market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.

Skynet highlighted emerging use cases across private credit, trade finance, and money market funds, noting that regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. could further support adoption.

The report also flagged key hurdles, including thin secondary market liquidity, inconsistent legal treatment across jurisdictions, and the absence of standardized risk controls.

Cybersecurity and smart contract risks remain a concern, with Skynet urging use of regulated custodians and stronger security infrastructure.

While tokenization is gaining ground in capital markets, retail access remains limited.

Skynet said bridging this gap will require regulated intermediaries and simplified on-ramps, but with clear infrastructure and regulation, the sector could achieve its $16 trillion forecast by the end of the decade.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
2025-08-23 10:21:51
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,122,691,167,614
-0.07
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
2025-08-23 10:21:51
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market, Says Animoca
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-25 06:40:50
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Whale Sells 24,000 BTC Triggering Flash Crash, Still Holds Over $17B Worth BTC
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-08-25 06:14:35
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors