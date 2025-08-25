BTC $111,728.57 -2.79%
ETH $4,611.41 -3.50%
SOL $200.49 -3.72%
PEPE $0.000010 -5.03%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.28%
DOGE $0.22 -4.64%
XRP $2.95 -2.56%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.25
Cryptonews Altcoin News

SBI Partners With Chainlink to Develop Crypto Tools for APAC Banks

Bank ChainLink SBI Group
SBI said the collaboration will focus on multiple use cases, with initial efforts centered on the Japanese market.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
SBI Partners With Chainlink to Develop Crypto Tools for APAC Banks

Japanese financial giant SBI Group has announced a new partnership with blockchain oracle provider Chainlink to develop crypto tools for banks and financial institutions across Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Key Takeaways:

  • SBI partnered with Chainlink to develop crypto tools for banks in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.
  • The collaboration will focus on tokenized RWAs, stablecoin verification, and cross-border transactions.
  • It marks SBI’s fourth crypto deal in a week, alongside partnerships with Circle, Ripple, and Startale.

In a statement on Sunday, SBI said the collaboration will focus on multiple use cases, with initial efforts centered on the Japanese market.

The companies plan to explore tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), such as onchain bonds, and apply Chainlink’s technology to provide onchain verification of stablecoin reserves.

SBI Strikes Fourth Major Crypto Deal in a Week

The deal marks SBI’s fourth major crypto partnership in recent days, following agreements with stablecoin issuer Circle, Ripple Labs, and Web3 infrastructure firm Startale.

Together, these moves underscore SBI’s push to cement its role in Japan’s growing digital asset sector.

As part of the Chainlink partnership, SBI will deploy the firm’s blockchain interoperability protocol to support RWA tokenization, foreign exchange services, and cross-border transactions.

Chainlink’s data feeds will also be used to bring net asset value (NAV) data onchain for tokenized funds.

“I am excited to see our great work move towards a state of production usage at a large scale,” said Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, noting his company has already collaborated with SBI on stablecoin settlement and fund tokenization use cases.

SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao added that the partnership aims to “power compliant cross-border transactions using stablecoins, that accelerate the widespread adoption of digital assets in Japan and the region.”

The timing coincides with a regulatory shift in Japan, where the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing to approve the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin, with fintech firm JPYC leading the rollout as early as next month.

SBI’s wider crypto strategy also involves promoting Circle’s USDC and Ripple’s Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan.

SBI VC Trade, its crypto subsidiary, expects to list RLUSD before March 2026, while it also plans to support USDC adoption domestically.

Meanwhile, its partnership with Startale will build an onchain trading platform for tokenized stocks and RWAs, offering 24/7 trading similar to services launched by Kraken and Robinhood.

Asian Family Offices Boost Crypto Exposure Amid Market Rally

Wealthy Asian families are stepping up their crypto investments, with family offices moving from small allocations to more advanced strategies.

Singapore-based NextGen Digital Venture raised over $100 million in months for its new crypto equity fund, while UBS reported that overseas Chinese family offices plan to raise exposure to around 5% of their portfolios.

The surge in interest has been fueled by Bitcoin’s rally past $124,000, favorable regulation such as Hong Kong’s stablecoin framework, and the U.S. GENIUS Act.

UBS noted that second- and third-generation heirs are increasingly driving crypto adoption, with wealth managers calling digital assets an essential component of modern portfolios.

Wealth managers across Singapore and Hong Kong said clients are not only buying Bitcoin ETFs and tokens directly but also experimenting with arbitrage and basis trades.

Fidelity’s Giselle Lai added that Bitcoin is now being treated as a hedge against macroeconomic risks, citing its low correlation with stocks and bonds.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,061,367,764,981
-1.55
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Sponsored
Join MEXC’s Trading Competition for a Share of $10M USDT Rewards
2025-08-25 08:57:22
Blockchain News
Over 10,000 Koreans Now Hold $750K+ in Crypto as Young Investors Lead by Holdings
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-25 08:45:07
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors