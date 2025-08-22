BTC $116,629.27 3.79%
Blockchain News

SBI Holdings and Startale Reveal Onchain Platform for Tokenized Stocks and RWAs

RWA SBI Group Stocks Tokenization
SBI Holdings and Startale, as a joint venture, will provide 24/7 onchain tokenized stock and other financial assets trading and cross-border settlement infrastructure with lower fees.
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served...

SBI Holdings, Startale, Onchain Platform, Tokenized Stocks, RWAs

Japanese conglomerate SBI Holdings and crypto infrastructure provider Startale Group have revealed a partnership today, aiming to launch an “all-in-one” onchain trading platform specifically for tokenized stocks and real-world assets (RWAs).

The partners say they aim to seize the tokenized asset market opportunity, which could be worth $18.9 trillion by 2033. They plan to provide a global institutional-grade onchain trading infrastructure.

According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, SBI Holding and Startale will work together to provide 24/7 onchain tokenized stock and other financial assets trading, as well as cross-border settlement infrastructure with lower fees.

The two will utilize blockchain infrastructure to address major market gaps typically present in traditional tokenized stock offerings.

The first factor they highlight is the constant and global availability, thanks to the institutional-grade security and compliance frameworks. This, they said, will do away with the time and geographical restrictions posed on the customers.

At the same time, the partnership will enable near-instant cross-border settlements, as well as fractional ownership to provide high-value stocks to retail investors.

Finally, the venture aims to include composable financial products integrating tokenized stocks with decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, they said.

Per Startale Group founder Sota Watanabe, the entire financial market is moving onchain. Tokenized stocks are the largest opportunity, and onchain trading is the next frontier, he said.

Traditional markets are closed 70% of the time, but the new platform “will enable continuous, programmable trading of tokenized stocks, including US and Japanese native stocks,” Watanabe said.

“This isn’t just about digitizing existing assets, it’s about creating entirely new financial primitives that merge the trust of traditional equities with the composability and accessibility of DeFi,” the founder concluded.

Meanwhile, the partnership has already secured “milestone-based committed funding.” It will use it for fuel development and market expansion.

Two Distinct, Specialized Ventures

This is a business alliance, the press release said. It will be composed of two specialized joint venture companies with individual mandates. One will focus on core technology development, and the other on planning and execution of brand and business expansion strategies.

Furthermore, the joint venture highlighted several key features of the novel platform. Advanced account abstraction will remove wallet management for retail users, it said, simplifying the process. Retail onboarding will provide access to what the companies say are currently exclusive markets.

Also, the users will have access to real-time compliance monitoring.

“A structural transformation is currently underway in global financial markets, characterized by the on-chaining of RWAs—in other words, the tokenization of real-world assets,” says Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President, and CEO of SBI Holdings.

“As tokenized RWAs enable 24/7 real-time settlement and achieve unprecedented liquidity and capital efficiency, the convergence of traditional finance and DeFi will likely accelerate. We predict that this movement will eventually lead to the digitalization of capital markets themselves, including exchanges.”

The joint venture has great expectations for creating a new decentralized platform, which “will be highly interoperable, always open, accessible to anyone, and designed to meet the needs of users worldwide in the global market,” he said.

Meanwhile, SBI Holdings is a Tokyo-based financial group with over 11 trillion JPY in assets under management and a customer base of over 65 million worldwide. It’s set to launch the Crypto Asset ETF and Digital Gold Crypto ETF. It also partnered with Ripple to distribute RLUSD in Japan.

Singapore-based Startale Group has co-developed Sony’s Layer-2 blockchain Soneium and Astar Network. It creates tools, networks, and applications for entertainment and financial markets. It secured millions in funding, gaining support from Sony, Samsung Next, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) Venture Management, among others.

