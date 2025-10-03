BTC $122,571.34 1.44%
ETH $4,510.13 0.36%
SOL $233.44 0.55%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.80%
SHIB $0.000012 0.30%
DOGE $0.25 0.25%
XRP $3.04 -1.11%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Technology News

Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users – Global Rollout Next?

Coinbase Crypto Trading Samsung
Samsung folds Coinbase into Galaxy life: 75 million U.S. users get one-tap trading in Samsung Wallet, three free months of Coinbase One, a $25 first-trade credit, and a promised global rollout in the months ahead.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Samsung and Coinbase Unlock Crypto Trading for 75M Galaxy Users — Global Rollout Next?

Samsung has partnered with Coinbase to give more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users in the United States streamlined access to crypto, with a global rollout planned in the coming months.

Starting this week, Galaxy users can access Coinbase services directly through the Samsung Wallet app.

The collaboration introduces exclusive benefits, including a free three-month subscription to Coinbase One, the exchange’s premium membership program that offers zero trading fees on select assets, boosted staking rewards, priority support, and account protection.

Users will also receive a $25 credit after making their first trade on Coinbase.

Galaxy Users Can Now Store IDs, Cards, Keys—and Crypto—in Samsung Wallet

The partnership expands on earlier work between the two companies. In July, Coinbase integrated with Samsung Pay, allowing U.S. users to purchase crypto in-app.

With the new update, Galaxy owners can now consolidate digital essentials such as IDs, payment cards, keys, and crypto holdings within Samsung Wallet, making the platform a central hub for financial and digital identity management.

“Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto—starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S. and soon around the world,” said Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s chief business officer.

Samsung executives framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to make the Wallet app an all-in-one tool for everyday use.

“Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete daily tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry,” said Drew Blackard, senior vice president of mobile product management at Samsung Electronics America.

Coinbase has been pursuing expansion as it faces growing competition in both traditional finance and the crypto sector. The company, which entered the S&P 500 this year and holds an $83 billion market capitalization, has been diversifying its services beyond trading.

Additionally, Coinbase acquired crypto derivatives platform Deribit for $2.9 billion, indicating its intention to dominate that space.

It is now active in custody, payments, asset management, and derivatives, while also serving as custodian for eight of the 11 U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

With Bitcoin trading near record highs and institutional adoption accelerating, the Samsung partnership positions Coinbase to tap into one of the largest consumer bases in the world.

The companies said they intend to expand access globally, bringing crypto services to hundreds of millions of Galaxy users worldwide.

Institutional Crypto Trading Evolves With CME 24/7 Rollout, Nansen AI Insights

Institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating as traditional market structures adapt to crypto’s always-on nature. CME Group’s recent announcement is a milestone in that evolution.

CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, announced it will move its cryptocurrency futures and options to a continuous 24/7 trading schedule starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

The shift marks a major step toward aligning regulated financial products with the nonstop nature of the crypto market.

The move comes as trading technology across the sector advances. In September, blockchain analytics firm Nansen launched Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to deliver personalized trading insights through conversational interaction.

Built on Nansen’s proprietary dataset of labeled addresses, the system provides real-time analysis of wallet flows, whale activity, and portfolio performance.

Other firms are also widening access. U.S.-based Webull rolled out crypto trading in Australia in August, offering 240 assets via Coinbase Prime with one of the country’s lowest trading spreads.

Earlier, Deutsche Börse’s FX arm, 360T, launched 3DX, a BaFin-regulated crypto spot platform integrated into its broader foreign exchange infrastructure.

Together, these developments show how crypto trading is moving deeper into institutional frameworks while maintaining the 24/7 accessibility that has defined the sector from its inception.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,403,080,605,724
10.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-23 03:10:17
Altcoin News
Alchemy Pay Launches Samsung Pay Integration for Crypto Payments
Veronika Rinecker
Veronika Rinecker
2024-10-08 18:46:12
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors