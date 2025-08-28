BTC $112,910.08 1.64%
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia via Coinbase Prime

The rollout marks the platform’s third crypto market globally, after the U.S. and Brazil.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

US-based trading platform Webull has launched crypto trading in Australia, offering access to up to 240 digital assets through a new partnership with Coinbase Prime.

Key Takeaways:

  • Webull has launched crypto trading in Australia via Coinbase Prime, offering access to 240 digital assets with a competitive 30bps spread.
  • The move is expected to pressure local exchanges to lower fees amid growing competition.
  • Webull’s integration with traditional account types and advanced trading tools positions it as a low-cost alternative.

The rollout marks the platform’s third crypto market globally, after the U.S. and Brazil, the firm said in a Wednesday press release.

The Australian launch includes a 30-basis-point spread, which Webull claims makes it one of the lowest-cost crypto trading options in the country.

Webull Launch Sparks Fee War Among Aussie Crypto Exchanges

Analysts expect the move to pressure local exchanges to reduce fees or risk losing market share in an already competitive environment.

“Crypto trading is the next phase of our mission to provide Australians with the freedom to trade what they want, when they want,” said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia, in a statement on Wednesday.

The offering is integrated across individual accounts, SMSFs, trusts, and company structures, placing crypto within traditional investment frameworks and allowing retail users to manage digital assets alongside equities and ETFs.

The platform also includes premium charting tools, over 40 technical indicators, and 24/7 customer support.

The launch comes days after Webull resumed crypto trading in the U.S., following a temporary suspension during its 2023 public listing process.

CEO Anthony Denier described the return as part of the firm’s “full-throttle” global expansion into digital assets.

Webull’s Australian crypto service runs on Coinbase Prime’s infrastructure, offering institutional-grade custody, real-time market data, and trade execution. The move reinforces Coinbase’s ongoing push into global B2B partnerships.

With more international rollouts expected later this year, Webull is positioning itself as a cost-effective alternative to Australia’s established crypto exchanges, many of which have faced criticism for high fees and limited service features.

ASIC Shuts Down 14,000 Scam Sites

Australia’s securities regulator ASIC has taken down over 14,000 scam and phishing websites since July 2023, with crypto-related fraud accounting for 20% of the removals.

The agency now targets 130 new malicious sites each week, including deceptive social media ads and AI-powered schemes promising passive crypto income.

ASIC’s January–July 2025 enforcement update highlights evolving scam tactics, including cloaking, fake celebrity endorsements, and “AI washing.”

The regulator has launched 345 new investigations, imposed $57.5 million in civil penalties, and wound up 95 companies tied to international pig butchering schemes, following $35.8 million in losses reported by victims in 14 countries.

Despite scam losses falling from 2022’s $3.1 billion peak, Australians lost $945 million to investment scams in 2024, making it the country’s most damaging fraud category.

ASIC’s wider enforcement has also targeted greenwashing, misconduct in superannuation funds, and unlicensed operators, including the prosecution of Mormarkets director Brendan Gunn for handling suspected scam proceeds.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable and available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

