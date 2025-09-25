Nansen Launches Nansen AI, First Mobile On-Chain Trading Agent

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 25, 2025

Nansen, the on-chain data platform, has announced the launch of Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to transform how investors and traders interact with blockchain data.

Introducing 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗜

A new way to trade.



The first agentic onchain app that puts an entire research team in your pocket, accessible anywhere, 24/7



Read on 👇 pic.twitter.com/1CCzfvGHJu — Nansen 🧭 @ KBW 🇰🇷 (@nansen_ai) September 25, 2025

This latest update shows a shift away from static dashboards toward AI agent-driven trading, where insights are delivered conversationally and tailored directly to user portfolios.

“Nansen AI introduces a new paradigm: the AI agent as the primary interface for onchain trading,” said Alex Svanevik, Co-founder and CEO of Nansen, in a press release.

“It’s connected to a user’s portfolio, capable of analyzing performance drivers in real time. This level of personalization has not existed in onchain finance until now.”

Optimized for Onchain Performance

Nansen explains unlike general-purpose AI models such as ChatGPT or Claude, Nansen AI is purpose-built for blockchain use cases. Trained on Nansen’s proprietary dataset of labeled addresses, the product consistently outperforms mainstream AI systems in benchmarks designed for onchain analysis.

According to Nansen insights are not only accurate but also actionable. For instance, a trader can ask, “What are the top Smart Money wallets buying this week?” and instantly receive data on whale accumulation. Users can paste in any wallet hash to see full transaction histories, counterparties, and flows across multiple chains—all without leaving the app.

Enhancing Transparency and Market Access

Industry players are already recognizing the implications. “AI agents will play a central role in the digital asset ecosystem,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

“By combining AI with one of the most comprehensive onchain datasets, Nansen is creating tools that improve transparency, market comprehension, and accessibility. This launch will strengthen decision-making and drive responsible blockchain adoption.”

With alerts, real-time performance explanations, and trading execution, Nansen AI positions itself as a practical edge for market participants navigating fast-moving crypto markets.

Loyalty Rewards with Nansen Points

The launch of Nansen AI coincides with Season 2 of Nansen Points, the company’s loyalty program that rewards users for active participation through subscriptions, staking, and referrals.

Rewards are redeemable across a growing partner network, which now includes BloFin, EtherFi, Jumper, BitRefill, Bybit, Delphi Digital, and more.

By merging advanced AI with user incentives, Nansen said it is cementing its role as a leader in onchain intelligence. With trading set to integrate before the end of Q4, Nansen AI shows a future where AI agents are the default gateway to crypto markets, as natural as mobile banking is today.