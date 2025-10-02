BTC $120,101.91 2.18%
ETH $4,481.69 3.65%
SOL $231.04 5.01%
PEPE $0.000010 3.71%
SHIB $0.000012 2.50%
DOGE $0.25 4.25%
XRP $3.05 3.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading in Early 2026

CME Group Futures Trading
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BitGo

CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, announced today that its cryptocurrency futures and options products will be available for trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting in early 2026, subject to regulatory review.

The move reflects growing client demand for round-the-clock risk management in a market that operates without pause.

Responding to Client Demand

Tim McCourt, global head of equities, FX, and alternative products at CME Group, emphasized the importance of aligning regulated markets with the pace of the digital asset sector.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” he said. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.”

Continuous Trading with Safeguards

CME’s cryptocurrency futures and options will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform, with only a two-hour weekly maintenance pause scheduled over the weekend.

To maintain operational consistency, any trading conducted over weekends or holidays will be assigned the following business day as the official trade date, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting also processed on the next business day.

Record Activity in 2025

CME reports that the expansion of trading hours follows a year of record growth in CME’s cryptocurrency derivatives complex. In September 2025, notional open interest reached a high of $39 billion.

August recorded an average daily open interest of 335,200 contracts, up 95% year-on-year and representing $31.6 billion in notional value. Average daily trading volume that month also surged to 411,000 contracts, a 230 percent increase from the prior year, equivalent to $14.9 billion in notional value.

By late September, CME counted more than 1,010 large open interest holders across its cryptocurrency products, showing a sharp rise in institutional engagement.

Expanding the Derivatives Market

CME Group said it already offers a broad range of benchmark products across major asset classes, including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, energy, agriculture, metals, and digital assets.

Its ecosystem spans CME Globex for futures and options, BrokerTec for fixed income, and EBS for foreign exchange, all supported by CME Clearing, one of the world’s largest central counterparty clearing providers.

By bringing its cryptocurrency products into a continuous trading cycle, CME is reflecting the growing maturity of digital assets while strengthening its role as a bridge between traditional finance and the 24/7 nature of the crypto economy.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,321,157,275,733
10.7
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
India Cracks Down on 25 Crypto Exchanges Over AML Compliance Failures
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-02 17:18:42
Blockchain News
Perp DEXs Hit $1 Trillion Monthly Volume for First Time as Aster, Hyperliquid Lead Surge
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-02 15:51:17
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors