Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 20, 2025

LunarCrush has reported a surge in XRP conversation following news that a Ripple-backed venture intends to raise over $1 billion for an XRP treasury.

Mentions climbed into the 8.53k range on October 15, total engagements reached about 12.98M, and AltRank improved from 667 on October 13 to 32 on October 17 before easing to 177. The Galaxy Score sits near 56 out of 100, which points to steady interest rather than euphoria.

That burst of attention arrived alongside a new funding plan. Reuters says Evernorth, backed by Ripple, will seek more than $1 billion through a U.S. listing designed to build a dedicated XRP treasury. The proposal connects social activity to potential balance-sheet demand and places XRP at the center of a developing corporate funding story.

Today, Ripple is breaking into the $120T corporate treasury payments market with the $1B acquisition of GTreasury.



The past few years have reminded this industry why payments, first and foremost, is THE primary use case for crypto and blockchain. Payments are where Ripple first… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 16, 2025

XRP Social Metrics

LunarCrush’s series shows rising mentions and engagement clustered around the treasury headline and its follow-ups. The AltRank swing from 667 to 32 suggests social and market factors briefly aligned before cooling to 177, which can happen when attention fades after the first wave.

A Galaxy Score near 56 indicates a stable blend of price action and quality of interaction rather than a frenzy. Continued elevation across several sessions would strengthen the metric.

When conversation expands beyond one headline into product updates, liquidity conditions, and large wallet activity, social strength tends to last longer. Narrow discussion often fades once the initial impulse passes. Traders can use this distinction to set expectations for follow-through.

In practice, that means comparing day-over-day mentions with the mix of accounts driving engagement. Broader participation usually correlates with firmer spot turnover. A narrow spike often resolves quickly without leaving a footprint on price.

Price and Context

XRP is currently trading near $2.46 today, up about 2.5% over 24 hours, while still down by 17% on a 30-day view.

Intraday prints sit roughly between $2.36 and $2.48 with 24-hour volume near $4 billion, keeping price inside a developing range. The first upside checkpoint is $2.50 on rising spot volume. Losing $2.20 to $2.25 would shift focus back to $2.00.

The wider market shapes probabilities with the global crypto market cap tracks in the $3.7 trillion to $3.8 trillion band, and leaders remain sensitive to macro swings.

Bitcoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

A steady tape in Bitcoin and Ethereum while XRP holds gains tends to support extension. Relative underperformance by XRP on green sessions can keep rallies brief.

What to Watch Now

To connect social activity with trading flow, look at LunarCrush mentions, engagement, AltRank, and Galaxy Score across several sessions, then compare those trends with XRP price and spot volume during green days, while also monitoring any formal disclosures on the Evernorth raise, since concrete steps can convert a headline into steady demand.

The metric improves when elevated conversation persists beyond the initial surge, price closes hold their gains, and spot turnover expands rather than stalling.

Community often view closes above the prior day high accompanied by higher spot volume to be stronger confirmation, while repeated failures near $2.50 during light volume tend to suggest fading momentum.