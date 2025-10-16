BTC $107,896.46 -2.68%
ETH $3,857.93 -2.37%
SOL $183.33 -4.92%
PEPE $0.0000068 -4.27%
SHIB $0.0000099 -3.12%
DOGE $0.18 -4.73%
XRP $2.30 -3.98%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

XRP Slides on U.S.–China Tariff Jitters – Traders Eye $2.00 Line

Ripple XRP
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
xrp

XRP is trading near $2.35 today after a sharp weekly drop tied to the market-wide shock. Live feeds from CoinMarketCap show intraday swings around the mid-$2 range, with quick fades on rallies.

Reuters links the broad market pullback to rising U.S.-China trade tension following tariff threats that pushed risk assets lower. DOJ and Treasury actions targeting a Cambodia-linked cyberfraud network added caution.

Analytic platforms report heavy transfers into exchanges and a reset in derivatives risk. Coinglass now shows XRP open interest near $3.88 billion, down roughly half from earlier peaks. Kaiko describes a crypto liquidity drought during the worst hour of the sell-off, with order books thin across majors.

XRP Price And Flows

Spot held a $2.30 to $2.60 corridor this week. Traders watch $2.00 for defense and $2.60 for a reclaim of near-term supply.

“Data from Binance, the largest exchange by trading volume, indicates a clear increase in whale flows of XRP to Binance during the first two weeks of October. This development reflects a shift in behavior among large wallets toward selling or hedging after a period of relative calm in September,” according to Arab Chain.

The latest trade headlines have hurt risk appetite. That macro shock explains why altcoins underperformed during peak stress while Bitcoin held relative ground before breaking the $110,000 threshold.

Bitcoin Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Derivatives And Liquidity

Funding reset and spreads widened during the flush, then narrowed into midweek. Limited resting depth during the peak hour, which amplified price impact across pairs. The wider market saw a rush to hedge after a record liquidation wave. Together, these inputs point to deleveraging rather than a collapse in protocol usage.

“Altcoins, a term for all cryptocurrencies other than market-leader bitcoin, bore the brunt of the move, with many falling 80% on some exchanges, analysts said,” wrote Reuters.

Key levels frame positioning. $2.00 marks the near risk line. $2.30 to $2.40 is the zone buyers defended earlier this month. $2.60 to $2.77 caps the local range. A firm close above that band would start to repair the structure. A clean break under $2.00 would open a path toward $1.90 to $2.00.

What To Watch Next

Two gauges anchor the next move. First, exchange balances for XRP. Rising balances can precede new sell programs while falling balances can limit supply. Second, open interest and funding. A gradual rebuild without a sharp funding jump is healthier than a snap back.

XRP is near $2.35 now, within the $2.30 to $2.40 defending range. Macro headlines remain the swing factor, while any pickup in stablecoin issuance and net creations into crypto ETFs would support that repair by adding steady demand during risk rebuilds. ETF creations and stablecoin supply could potentially indicate confirmation during rebounds.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.30
3.98 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,862,078,422,526
-11.36
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
China Hits Back at Trump’s Tariffs with Rare Earth Restrictions — Wipes Over $500M from Crypto Market
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-14 11:45:16
Blockchain News
Tariff Shock Wipes $19B in Crypto, 1.6M Traders Liquidated; BTC Quickly Rebounds
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-13 19:11:29
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors