Ripple Labs Plans $1B Treasury Build to Vault Itself as Top XRP Holder

The firm is pushing ahead with a $1B treasury plan despite a $19B market wipeout, signaling strong confidence in XRP’s long-term role in payments and liquidity.

Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: October 16, 2025

Ripple Labs is moving ahead with plans to raise at least $1b for a new digital asset treasury (DAT), aiming to expand its XRP holdings and cement its position as a major player in the token’s ecosystem.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the funds will be raised through a special purpose acquisition company structure, with Ripple contributing part of its own XRP. The treasury would become one of the largest corporate vehicles focused on XRP accumulation.

Digital asset treasuries, or DATs, have become a growing trend among public companies seeking to diversify corporate reserves into cryptocurrencies.

Over 200 of these entities now collectively hold more than $464b in digital assets, signaling a broad institutional shift toward crypto as an alternative balance-sheet asset.

Ripple’s $1B Bet Signals a Shift From Survival to Strategy in the Post-Selloff Era

Ripple’s initiative comes despite fragile market conditions following a wave of liquidations that wiped out some $19b in leveraged positions. Its decision to press forward suggests confidence in XRP’s long-term utility across payments and liquidity solutions.

Separately, Ripple agreed to acquire treasury management software provider GTreasury for $1b. The deal, announced Thursday, will give Ripple access to tools used by large corporates to manage tokenized deposits and stablecoins.

The acquisition also strengthens Ripple’s relationships with finance chiefs looking to integrate digital assets into treasury operations, bridging traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure.

Ripple Eyes Institutional Adoption, Positioning XRP Beside Bitcoin in Corporate Treasuries

In July, Ripple held about 4.74b XRP in its wallets, valued near $11b at current prices. Another 35.9b coins remain locked in on-ledger escrow, set to release gradually each month.

If successful, Ripple’s DAT would mark a milestone for XRP. While Bitcoin dominates corporate treasuries, XRP has yet to see similar institutional accumulation. Ripple’s move could reshape that narrative.

Japan’s SBI Holdings is one of the few major institutions to use XRP within its internal treasury operations, leveraging it for cross-border liquidity.

Other companies have followed suit with smaller funds, but none rival the scale Ripple now envisions. Its initiative could make XRP one of the first altcoins to achieve meaningful corporate treasury adoption.

Bold Treasury Bid Challenges the Notion That Crypto Reserves Are Losing Steam

The effort comes as investors debate the sustainability of digital-asset treasuries. Shares in crypto-heavy firms such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet have slipped amid volatility. Yet Ripple’s expansion signals that some players remain undeterred by short-term swings.

If executed, the plan could cement Ripple as the largest institutional holder of XRP and potentially reshape how digital assets function as strategic reserves for corporations worldwide.