Reitar Logtech Holdings Bets $1.5B on 15,000 BTC to Drive Global Expansion

Bitcoin
Reitar Logtech’s bold pivot toward Bitcoin reflects a growing trend among tech-forward firms treating digital assets as both strategic leverage and a hedge against economic uncertainty.
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Reitar Logtech Holdings Bets $1.5B on 15,000 BTC to Drive Global Expansion

Key Takeaways:

  • Hong Kong-based Reitar Logtech Holdings has unveiled a major Bitcoin acquisition plan.
  • Reitar plans to acquire Bitcoin through share exchanges with institutional and high-net-worth investors.
  • Reitar’s leadership sees the plan as part of a larger digital transformation push, linking blockchain integration to supply chain modernization efforts.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd., a Hong Kong-based logistics technology firm, has announced plans to allocate up to $1.5 billion toward acquiring Bitcoin as part of a new treasury diversification strategy.

The move, detailed in a recent filing on June 2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), indicates the company’s intention to strengthen its balance sheet and support global expansion.

Reitar Logtech Eyes 15,000 BTC to Future-Proof Logistics Empire

The initiative, dubbed the “BTC Program,” would allow Reitar to acquire up to 15,000 BTC from institutional and high-net-worth investors. In return, the company would issue shares based on the average price of Bitcoin and its own stock.

Reitar Logtech says the strategy is designed to enhance its financial resilience and provide added flexibility for strategic acquisitions, particularly across fast-growing Asian markets.

The firm also plans to use the funds to invest in its logistics technology infrastructure, with a focus on integrating blockchain into supply chain operations.

“This strategic treasury diversification initiative underscores our commitment to maintaining a strong financial foundation while scaling our global logistics technology platform,” said John Chan, chairman and CEO of Reitar Logtech.

Chan added that the Bitcoin allocation aligns with broader digital transformation trends and gives the company greater freedom to manage shifting market conditions.

Reitar Logtech was founded in 2015, and it specializes in property, logistics, and technology (PLT) solutions. Its services include smart warehouse design, cold storage development, and supply chain consulting.

The company has a solid footprint in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Southeast Asia, and is now expanding into Europe and North America.

Despite going public in August 2024, Reitar’s shares have not returned to their all-time high of $8.26, reached in October.

Reitar’s planned $1.5 billion allocation is especially striking given that its total assets were reported at just $31 million for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

The company views Bitcoin not only as a store of value but also as a strategic asset that can help offset risks tied to traditional holdings. Management believes the allocation will future-proof the business and accelerate Reitar’s technological growth.

“As the logistics industry embraces blockchain innovation, integrating digital assets into our treasury is a forward-looking decision,” said Chan.

The company believes this step will help it pursue new markets, support strategic acquisitions, and further future-proof its operations through blockchain and crypto integration in logistics.

Institutions Accelerate Bitcoin Adoption in 2025

Several firms have filed documents to begin following the path pioneered by Strategy and Metaplanet after their monumental success.

Just last week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became the first major sports organization to publicly disclose a Bitcoin treasury strategy after revealing its Bitcoin treasury move at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

The club, with over 550 million global fans, began acquiring Bitcoin last year, targeting its largely Gen Z fan base.

“Last year, we put Bitcoin in our books,” PSG Labs head Pär Helgosson said, confirming the club had quietly begun accumulating BTC in 2024.”

Helgosson described it as part of a “new generation trend.

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group confirmed a $2.44 billion raise through common stock and convertible notes, earmarked for building a sizable Bitcoin treasury.

The company plans to use around $2.32 billion of net proceeds for BTC acquisition and operational expansion, marking one of the largest corporate Bitcoin allocations in the U.S.

Meanwhile, GameStop disclosed the acquisition of 4,710 BTC, deepening its March decision to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve.

Japanese firm Metaplanet expanded its holdings to 8,888 BTC, while Strategy’s latest acquisition of 705 BTC this week has pushed its total to 580,955 BTC with a 16.9% yield year-to-date.

Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
