Paris Saint-Germain has been acquiring Bitcoin since last year.

European football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has become the latest to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. The move marks the first sports entity to reveal a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Announced at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the global club with over 550 million fans worldwide, is all about “what’s next,” said Pär Helgosson, head of PSG Labs. “Just like Bitcoin.”

Helgosson called the adoption a “new generation trend,” and said that PSG started acquiring Bitcoins last year. The club’s spokesperson emphasized that 80% of PSG’s fan base is below the age of 34.

“Last year, we put Bitcoin in our books. So, we took our fiat reserve and allocated Bitcoin. We still have that in our books.”

The team is facing off in the Champions League soccer finals next week in Munich. PSG is currently the champion of the French domestic Ligue 1.

A recent study by Sport Quake said that football made up 43% of all crypto and digital asset sponsorship for the 2024/25 season. This has resulted in a 64% year-over-year increase in the total amount of sponsorships.

“All the growth is from football (soccer) and non-US spend as brands invest in global sponsorships and international markets while they wait to see President Trump’s US crypto policies,” said Matt House, CEO of SportQuake.

Further, 44% of all crypto football sponsorships happen within Europe’s top five leagues, including France’s Ligue 1.

PSG’s decision to venture into crypto accumulation follows a growing trend among corporations to include Bitcoin in their balance sheets.

Corporate Adoption of Bitcoin, Crypto is Accelerating

Bitcoin has become a treasury preference for more companies and brands, following President Donald Trump’s strategic Bitcoin reserve order, which helped clear the path.

Dom Harz, Co-Founder of BOB (Build on Bitcoin), told Cryptonews that “ETFs have a lot to do with” the adoption.

“The most interesting change we’ve seen over the last two years is the mood shift between Bitcoin once being a speculative bet and now being a strategic play for corporations,” he said via email.

“From a corporate point of view, there is massive appeal. They would have a passive yield on their assets, and it offers them diversity from traditional investments.”