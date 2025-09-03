Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market took a hard dip, and panic kicked in fast, with bearish talk all over. But analysts and Perplexity AI stayed calm. Perplexity predicts a bullish long-term run, pointing to XRP’s real-world adoption, WLFI’s fresh launch hype, and Dogecoin holding strong as the OG memecoin leader.

Ethereum just ripped to a new ATH at $4,950, showing it’s still the altcoin leader. That breakout lifted altcoins like Dogecoin and the whole alt scene before cooling off.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin reclaimed $110K and now sits at $112K, still about 7% under its $124K August peak. Even so, sentiment is leaning bullish with the most crypto-friendly regulatory backdrop yet, and Perplexity’s prediction lines up with that vibe.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Predicts Big Rally Ahead, Could September Be the Start?

2025 has been XRP’s breakout year, beating the SEC, smashing past a dollar, and running up 400% in just twelve months. Perplexity predicts the rally is still alive and ready for another leg.

Adoption’s heating up fast with more users jumping on. The XRP Mastercard just launched, pushing it right into the credit card game. An October ETF looks likely, too, adding even more hype to the mix.

The adoption continues as B3 Network, a layer-3 chain first built on Base, announced a partnership with XRP Commons to bring game building and launches to XRPL, an initiative to help devs push real-world utility into the Ripple ecosystem.

A senior Coinbase analyst said that if the Fed starts easing, risk capital will flow back into crypto, and XRP’s set to shine. With its cross-border payment edge and steady compliance progress, it’s shaping up as a prime investment pick.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

Long term outlook stays bullish, but September’s historically rough for crypto. XRP may push past $5, though traders should stay cautious.

The daily XRP chart shows strong support zones that could spark a bounce after months of consolidation. If XRP clears the $3.60 resistance, a push toward new highs is possible. Key supports sit at $2.50 and $2.30, both proven launchpads that could confirm a fresh uptrend if volume picks up.

The potential move toward $10 is clear in the long term, but it needs to break resistance at $3.60 first, a level the price was rejected from, before dipping under $3 again.

WLFI Launch Sets the Tone, Perplexity Bullish on Trump

WLFI Crypto just launched and sucked a ton of liquidity out of the market, racking up over $4B in trading volume across DEXs and CEXs. It started with a $24B fully diluted market cap, and it sits at $6B. Price-wise, it’s already dumping, launching at $0.30 and sliding to $0.21, down 25%.

Momentum is massive right now. With a presale price of $0.015, early buyers are already up nearly 10x, and $550M has been raised across private and presale rounds. Tokenomics look decent, but launch volatility and presale sell pressure are expected—that’s just the game.

Source: WLFIUSD / TradingView

WLFI’s 1-hour chart shows consolidation, with support at $0.2019 and resistance at $0.2602. An RSI near 44 indicates neutral momentum, leaving room for upside. Holding above $0.2019 keeps the bullish setup alive, and a break over $0.2602 could drive a rally toward $0.40.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Memecoin’s Top Player Set for $0.75, Perplexity Predicts

Everyone loves memes and memecoins, right? Perplexity is also calling for about a 90% higher price for Dogecoin (DOGE) by the end of 2025.

That takes matches Grayscale’s big move, filing for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, giving a memecoin its first shot at the spotlight. No surprise they went with DOGE, the original meme king.

October’s shaping up bullish for alts, with the ETF decision set then. Bloomberg says most filings have an 85%+ chance of approval, meaning a memecoin ETF could seriously shake up the scene.

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

Dogecoin’s holding $0.21 support, lining up with a bullish pennant since late July. RSI is climbing from 46, hinting at growing buy pressure, while MACD’s flattening signals weakening sell momentum.

A break over $0.245 could confirm the move, opening targets at $0.38 (75% upside). With a possible rate cut and the mid-October DOGE ETF decision ahead, a push toward $1 on fresh demand isn’t off the table.

