Cryptonews Price Analysis

Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

DOGE WLFI XRP
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Perplexity AI predicts bullish momentum for XRP, WLFI, and Dogecoin in 2025, citing Ethereum’s surge and strong market signals

The market took a hard dip, and panic kicked in fast, with bearish talk all over. But analysts and Perplexity AI stayed calm. Perplexity predicts a bullish long-term run, pointing to XRP’s real-world adoption, WLFI’s fresh launch hype, and Dogecoin holding strong as the OG memecoin leader.

Ethereum just ripped to a new ATH at $4,950, showing it’s still the altcoin leader. That breakout lifted altcoins like Dogecoin and the whole alt scene before cooling off.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin reclaimed $110K and now sits at $112K, still about 7% under its $124K August peak. Even so, sentiment is leaning bullish with the most crypto-friendly regulatory backdrop yet, and Perplexity’s prediction lines up with that vibe.

XRP (Ripple): Perplexity AI Predicts Big Rally Ahead, Could September Be the Start?

2025 has been XRP’s breakout year, beating the SEC, smashing past a dollar, and running up 400% in just twelve months. Perplexity predicts the rally is still alive and ready for another leg.

Adoption’s heating up fast with more users jumping on. The XRP Mastercard just launched, pushing it right into the credit card game. An October ETF looks likely, too, adding even more hype to the mix.

The adoption continues as B3 Network, a layer-3 chain first built on Base, announced a partnership with XRP Commons to bring game building and launches to XRPL, an initiative to help devs push real-world utility into the Ripple ecosystem.

A senior Coinbase analyst said that if the Fed starts easing, risk capital will flow back into crypto, and XRP’s set to shine. With its cross-border payment edge and steady compliance progress, it’s shaping up as a prime investment pick.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

Long term outlook stays bullish, but September’s historically rough for crypto. XRP may push past $5, though traders should stay cautious.

The daily XRP chart shows strong support zones that could spark a bounce after months of consolidation. If XRP clears the $3.60 resistance, a push toward new highs is possible. Key supports sit at $2.50 and $2.30, both proven launchpads that could confirm a fresh uptrend if volume picks up.

The potential move toward $10 is clear in the long term, but it needs to break resistance at $3.60 first, a level the price was rejected from, before dipping under $3 again.

WLFI Launch Sets the Tone, Perplexity Bullish on Trump

WLFI Crypto just launched and sucked a ton of liquidity out of the market, racking up over $4B in trading volume across DEXs and CEXs. It started with a $24B fully diluted market cap, and it sits at $6B. Price-wise, it’s already dumping, launching at $0.30 and sliding to $0.21, down 25%.

Momentum is massive right now. With a presale price of $0.015, early buyers are already up nearly 10x, and $550M has been raised across private and presale rounds. Tokenomics look decent, but launch volatility and presale sell pressure are expected—that’s just the game.

Source: WLFIUSD / TradingView

WLFI’s 1-hour chart shows consolidation, with support at $0.2019 and resistance at $0.2602. An RSI near 44 indicates neutral momentum, leaving room for upside. Holding above $0.2019 keeps the bullish setup alive, and a break over $0.2602 could drive a rally toward $0.40.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Memecoin’s Top Player Set for $0.75, Perplexity Predicts

Everyone loves memes and memecoins, right? Perplexity is also calling for about a 90% higher price for Dogecoin (DOGE) by the end of 2025.

That takes matches Grayscale’s big move, filing for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, giving a memecoin its first shot at the spotlight. No surprise they went with DOGE, the original meme king.

October’s shaping up bullish for alts, with the ETF decision set then. Bloomberg says most filings have an 85%+ chance of approval, meaning a memecoin ETF could seriously shake up the scene.

Source: DOGEUSD / TradingView

Dogecoin’s holding $0.21 support, lining up with a bullish pennant since late July. RSI is climbing from 46, hinting at growing buy pressure, while MACD’s flattening signals weakening sell momentum.

A break over $0.245 could confirm the move, opening targets at $0.38 (75% upside). With a possible rate cut and the mid-October DOGE ETF decision ahead, a push toward $1 on fresh demand isn’t off the table.

The New Dogecoin: 100x Potential on Deck

Maxi Doge’s stealing the spotlight right now. Fresh out of presale, this Dogecoin-inspired meme token already racked up over $1.78 million.

It’s going all-in on meme culture, built around a jacked “gym bro” Doge hooked on high-leverage trading with no fake utility pitch.

But it’s not just jokes. Maxi Doge includes staking and contests to keep the community hyped and engaged for the long term.

The biggest win is token distribution. About 40% of the supply went to the public presale with no insider or private allocations, cutting down the risk of whale dumps once it lists on big exchanges.

They’re also rolling out a staking program for MAXI holders, giving presale buyers the chance to earn up to 173% annual yield. So, you can lock up your MAXI and start racking up rewards even before the presale ends.

Early believers might cash in big and end up making the most of it.

Head to the Maxi Doge website to follow smart investors and join the presale. You can make your purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.

Visit the Official Website Here

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-03 18:10:15
Blockchain News
New Pump.Fun Fee Structure Pays Creators More Than Twitch, Generates $2.1M in 24 Hours
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-03 17:54:13
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
