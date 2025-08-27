XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Gemini has launched an ‘XRP for Mastercard’, transforming XRP from an investment tool into a currency for everyday consumption. This allows users to move between different assets without multiple conversions, streamlining transactions and reducing fees.
The XRP Mastercard, launched with a $75 million investment by Ripple and Gemini, is equipped with an instant exchange system. Users can convert XRP into local currency by swiping the card, making it easy to spend without worrying about exchange rate fluctuations.
FindMining has now launched a cloud computing power contract that supports XRP payments, allowing users to easily participate in mining.
As long as you hold XRP and activate computing power, you can enjoy mining services without any equipment or additional operations.
The system will automatically settle profits every day, allowing your idle XRP to generate returns for you.
How to Use Findmining to Increase the Value of Your Assets?
1. Register and activate your account to start mining immediately.
2. You can easily start by purchasing a suitable computing power contract based on your financial situation and schedule.
3. Daily income is automatically settled, and assets continue to grow
About Find Mining
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Find Mining is a global cloud mining platform focused on sustainable energy. Leveraging clean energy sources such as solar, hydropower, and wind power, the company has built 135 green data centers in locations such as Canada, Russia, and Iceland, committed to low-carbon operations.
The platform supports mining of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP, providing flexible contracts and transparent profit mechanisms to 9.4 million users in more than 175 countries and regions.
Summarize
With the launch of XRP Mastercard and FindMining’s cloud mining contracts, investors can use crypto assets for both daily payments and passive income, expanding the utility and value of XRP.
Users only need to hold XRP and activate the contract on FindMining, and the system will automatically settle and distribute the profits to the wallet every day.
This not only activates idle assets but also provides investors with a stable choice in market fluctuations.
