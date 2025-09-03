BTC $112,148.59 1.29%
ETH $4,472.05 3.94%
SOL $210.97 4.12%
PEPE $0.0000099 2.81%
SHIB $0.000012 1.50%
DOGE $0.21 3.17%
XRP $2.87 2.92%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.52
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Gaming Giant Expands to XRP Ledger – Shocking Move to $10 Starting Now

Ripple XRP News XRP Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ripple’s XRPL just scored gaming integration – XRP price prediction now hints at explosive upside toward $10.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756898880-xrp-price-prediction

A successful gaming protocol is expanding to the XRP Ledger – a move that could drive the next breakout and strengthen the current XRP price prediction.

B3 Network, a layer-3 blockchain originally built on Base, has announced support for building and launching games on XRPL through a new partnership with XRP Commons – an initiative focused on helping developers bring real-world utility to the Ripple ecosystem.

By unlocking new gaming use cases on XRP’s network, this collaboration could inject fresh momentum into the token and attract new users, developers, and investors to the XRPL ecosystem.

With more than 228 active games and more than 7 million daily active wallets, this protocol will boost the credibility of the XRPL and could allow other developers to bring their decentralized apps to this ecosystem.

XRP Price Prediction: Road to $10 Likely If XRP Breaks Out of Consolidation

In the past 24 hours, XRP has advanced by 1.1% after breaking below the $3 psychological threshold.

Trading volumes increased by 12% during this period and remain relatively high, at $7 billion, compared to historical patterns.

xrp price chart

The daily XRP chart reveals multiple key support zones that could trigger a strong bounce after months of sideways consolidation.

With ecosystem growth accelerating and macroeconomic conditions improving, a bullish XRP price prediction is gaining traction – especially if XRP breaks through the $3.60 resistance, setting the stage for a move toward new all-time highs.

The $2.50 and $2.30 levels are the main supports to watch. Both have acted as powerful launchpads in the past, and if volume surges as XRP retests these areas, it could confirm the start of a new uptrend.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season picks up, early-stage gems like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) are gaining serious traction.

With $1.8 million already raised, this meme-fueled crypto presale could be among the next tokens to 10X once listed on exchanges, as investor appetite for high-upside projects continues to climb.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Uses Leverage to Make the Most Out of Its YOLO Trades

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that fully embraces the ‘up only’ attitude that typically comes with crypto bull markets.

maxi doge crypto presale

This dog-themed token is what happens when a Shiba Inu takes too many Red Bulls for breakfast and stares for too long at price charts.

Through the Maxi Fund, the project will allocate up to 25% of the proceeds raised through the presale on the most promising tokens. The size of these positions will be increased by using 1000X leverage to reap the highest returns as the market keeps pumping.

Maxi Doge doesn’t know what a stop loss is. It is green candle season and the only way to go is up!

To join the $MAXI pump, simply head to the Maxi Doge official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,078,514,045,197
0.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Target $10 Amid ETF Approval and Rate Cut Warnings, FindMining Officially Launches XRP-Based Mobile App
2025-09-03 16:17:48
Press Releases
China Hints at Ripple’s Stablecoin Strategy, Will XRP Enter the $5 Era? SolMining Launches XRP Smart Contracts
2025-09-03 15:55:28
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors