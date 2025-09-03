XRP Price Prediction: Gaming Giant Expands to XRP Ledger – Shocking Move to $10 Starting Now

Ripple’s XRPL just scored gaming integration – XRP price prediction now hints at explosive upside toward $10.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A successful gaming protocol is expanding to the XRP Ledger – a move that could drive the next breakout and strengthen the current XRP price prediction.

B3 Network, a layer-3 blockchain originally built on Base, has announced support for building and launching games on XRPL through a new partnership with XRP Commons – an initiative focused on helping developers bring real-world utility to the Ripple ecosystem.

By unlocking new gaming use cases on XRP’s network, this collaboration could inject fresh momentum into the token and attract new users, developers, and investors to the XRPL ecosystem.

welcome $XRP to B3's Open App Layer³



today, in partnership with @xrpl_commons, B3 launches…

⚫ XRPL Gamechain on testnet

🕹️ XCADE – XRP's onchain arcade



this effort marks the expansion of B3's appchain vision & network. pic.twitter.com/H4Jt4cThrF — B3 🎮 (@b3dotfun) September 2, 2025

With more than 228 active games and more than 7 million daily active wallets, this protocol will boost the credibility of the XRPL and could allow other developers to bring their decentralized apps to this ecosystem.

XRP Price Prediction: Road to $10 Likely If XRP Breaks Out of Consolidation

In the past 24 hours, XRP has advanced by 1.1% after breaking below the $3 psychological threshold.

Trading volumes increased by 12% during this period and remain relatively high, at $7 billion, compared to historical patterns.

The daily XRP chart reveals multiple key support zones that could trigger a strong bounce after months of sideways consolidation.

With ecosystem growth accelerating and macroeconomic conditions improving, a bullish XRP price prediction is gaining traction – especially if XRP breaks through the $3.60 resistance, setting the stage for a move toward new all-time highs.

The $2.50 and $2.30 levels are the main supports to watch. Both have acted as powerful launchpads in the past, and if volume surges as XRP retests these areas, it could confirm the start of a new uptrend.

