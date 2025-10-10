BTC $116,248.52 -3.95%
ETH $3,978.12 -8.27%
SOL $204.67 -6.30%
PEPE $0.0000085 -6.68%
SHIB $0.000011 -5.04%
DOGE $0.23 -6.19%
XRP $2.66 -4.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Norway Probes Potential Insider Trading Scandal Sparked by Suspicious Polymarket Bets: Report

insider trading Norway Polymarket
Norway eyes Polymarket as three traders—led by a fresh “6741” account—parlayed last‑hour bets on María Corina Machado into roughly $90,000 before her Nobel Peace Prize was revealed.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Norway Probes Potential Insider Trading Scandal Sparked by Suspicious Polymarket Bets: Report

Norwegian officials are investigating a possible information leak related to betting activity on Polymarket, following online wagers that correctly predicted the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize hours before the official announcement.

According to Bloomberg, the Norwegian Nobel Institute has confirmed that it is examining whether confidential information about the prize recipient, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, was leaked ahead of the public announcement.

“We’re looking into it,” said Erik Aasheim, spokesperson for the Nobel Institute, following reports first published by Aftenposten and Finansavisen.

Officials Investigate Nobel Prize Information Leak Linked to Polymarket Trading

The investigation was prompted after trading data on Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform built on the Polygon blockchain, showed a sudden surge in bets favoring Machado roughly 11 hours before the Nobel Committee’s announcement in Oslo.

Machado was ultimately awarded the prize on Friday morning for her efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela.

Source: Polymarket

At around midnight Norwegian time, Polymarket users began heavily buying contracts for Machado at just $0.08, sending the price soaring to $1.00 by the time of the announcement, a more than 1,000% gain.

Three accounts that primarily bet on Machado reportedly earned a combined profit of about $90,000, according to Finansavisen.

Local media reports indicate that the five-member Nobel Committee had finalized its decision on Monday, with Machado being notified shortly before the announcement.

The timing of the surge in Polymarket activity has led officials to question whether information about the winner may have been leaked from within the committee or its close network of advisers.

Polymarket, known for allowing users to trade on real-world outcomes using stablecoins such as USDC, has become a fast-growing venue for crowdsourced prediction data.

The platform often attracts traders who analyze public clues, social media activity, and institutional behavior to anticipate events before they are officially confirmed.

In this case, the Nobel Peace Prize market, which allowed users to buy and sell shares of potential winners, became a focal point of speculation.

Hours before the Nobel Committee made its public announcement, Machado’s contract price began climbing sharply, while odds for other candidates remained flat. The incident shows both the power and risk of open information markets.

While such platforms aggregate public sentiment and data efficiently, they also raise questions about insider knowledge when trading activity appears to outpace official disclosures.

Norwegian authorities have not commented on whether any formal financial investigation will follow, but officials within the Nobel Institute acknowledged the need to review the integrity of the prize process.

The case marks one of the first known instances in which a blockchain-based prediction market has potentially exposed a leak within a major international institution.

Analysts note that even though no major media outlets reported on Machado’s win before the announcement, the Polymarket data had already priced it in.

Polymarket Eyes U.S. Relaunch With $205M Raise as Kalshi Dominates Market

Amidst the allegation, Polymarket has raised a combined $205 million across two previously undisclosed funding rounds between 2024 and 2025, according to CEO Shayne Coplan.

The investments have lifted the company’s valuation to $1.2 billion, marking its transition from a DeFi startup to a major player in the prediction market space.

The first round, in 2024, secured $55 million led by Blockchain Capital at a $350 million valuation. A year later, Founders Fund led a $150 million Series B with participation from Ribbit Capital, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1confirmation, Coinbase, and Dragonfly.

Polymarket’s total funding now stands at roughly $279 million, excluding a new partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, which plans to invest up to $2 billion.

Polymarket is preparing to relaunch in the United States after acquiring QCX LLC for $112 million, a move that granted it a Designated Contract Market license.

The CFTC recently issued a no-action letter clearing the way for trading to resume, following the firm’s 2022 settlement and $1.4 million fine for operating without registration.

Despite earlier restrictions, Polymarket continued to grow overseas, processing more than $6 billion in trades during the first half of 2025. Its resurgence comes as rival platform Kalshi surged ahead, reportedly surpassing $50 billion in annual trading volume and capturing over 60% of the global prediction market share, according to Dune Analytics.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,188,911,982,745
-4.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Same Signal That Preceded Big Crash Just Flashed Again – Should You Panic?
2025-10-10 13:20:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
2025-10-07 19:42:51
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Polymarket Founder, Now a Billionaire, Sparks Buzz With Native Token Tease
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-09 07:02:20
Altcoin News
Polymarket Reveals $205M in Undisclosed Funding Over Past Two Years
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-08 13:45:43
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors