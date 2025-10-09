BTC $121,597.50 -0.86%
Polymarket Founder, Now a Billionaire, Sparks Buzz With Native Token Tease

Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan hinted at a potential $POLY token launch, sparking speculation as the prediction market gains mainstream traction.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Polymarket

Shayne Coplan, the founder of Polymarket, has stirred speculation in crypto circles after hinting at the launch of a native token for the fast-growing prediction market.

In an X post on Oct. 9, Coplan suggested a $POLY token could eventually rank among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The tease comes as Polymarket continues to gain traction as a go-to platform for betting on real-world events, from elections and sports to macroeconomic outcomes.

Polymarket Previously Teased Airdrop To Reward Active Users

This is not the first time the company has hinted at a potential token. Last November, Polymarket teased the prospect of a user airdrop that could reward participants who redeemed winning bets with further incentives. Such moves have fueled expectations that a launch may not be far off.

Meanwhile, CoinDesk reported in July that the platform had weighed either issuing its own stablecoin or striking a revenue-sharing deal with Circle. Both options reflect Polymarket’s ambition to strengthen its business model and expand beyond traditional trading fees.

Record Wagers Elevated Platform To Global Attention

Founded in 2020, Polymarket has quickly become one of the largest crypto-native prediction markets. It saw explosive growth during the 2024 US presidential election, when more than $3.6b was wagered on the outcome.

The surge cemented its position as a unique venue for traders seeking exposure to political and cultural events through blockchain-based contracts.

On Wednesday, Coplan revealed that Polymarket had raised $205m in two previously undisclosed funding rounds. The first, worth $55m, was completed in 2024 at a $350m valuation and led by Blockchain Capital.

The second, in 2025, was far larger at $150m and led by Founders Fund, valuing the company at $1.2b. Together, the rounds brought Polymarket’s total raised capital to nearly $279m before its recent deal with Intercontinental Exchange.

That ICE investment, worth $2b, was announced this week and propelled Coplan into the global billionaire ranks. It also marked one of the most significant validations of prediction markets from a major financial institution.

ICE Backing Strengthens Case For Domestic Relaunch After Four-Year Ban

The billionaire milestone adds momentum to Polymarket’s preparations for a return to the US market. The firm has been restricted since 2021, when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission forced it to block American users due to regulatory concerns.

With ICE’s backing and ongoing regulatory work, Polymarket aims to relaunch domestically after nearly four years.

For Coplan, the token tease adds another layer of intrigue at a time when investor appetite for prediction markets is soaring. If launched, a POLY token could give users a direct stake in the platform’s success and further align incentives across its fast-growing community.

