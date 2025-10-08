Polymarket Reveals $205M in Undisclosed Funding Over Past Two Years

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the NYSE, plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 8, 2025

Crypto prediction market Polymarket has quietly raised $205 million across two previously undisclosed funding rounds, according to CEO Shayne Coplan.

Key Takeaways: Polymarket raised $205 million in two undisclosed rounds between 2024 and 2025, valuing the firm at $1.2 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent of the NYSE, plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket.

The funding and partnership cement Polymarket’s rise from a DeFi startup to a leading prediction market.

The rounds, $55 million in 2024 led by Blockchain Capital at a $350 million valuation, and $150 million in 2025 led by Founders Fund at a $1.2 billion valuation, bring total funding before its recent ICE deal to nearly $279 million.

Coplan said the 2025 round included a roster of major backers such as Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1789, 1confirmation, Coinbase, and Dragonfly, alongside several well-known angel investors.

ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket, Valuing Prediction Platform at $9B

The disclosure comes shortly after Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, announced plans to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket at a $9 billion post-money valuation.

ICE’s filing indicated the platform was already valued near $8 billion before the investment.

Founded in 2020, Polymarket has become a leading crypto-native prediction venue, allowing users to trade on real-world events ranging from elections and sports to macroeconomic trends.

The ICE partnership will see the exchange group distribute Polymarket’s event-based data globally and collaborate on tokenization initiatives aimed at bridging prediction markets and traditional finance.

“Shayne Coplan has built a product-focused company centered on user engagement and distribution,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE’s chairman and CEO.

“Together, ICE and Polymarket can tap into new opportunities across event-driven markets.”

Also, I’d like to share the prior two rounds which were never announced.



Earlier this year, Founders Fund led a $150m round into Polymarket, valuing us at $1.2b. Also in this round was Ribbit, Valor, Point72 Ventures, SV Angel, 1789, 1confirmation, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase,… — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 7, 2025

The announcement follows a surge of institutional and retail attention toward prediction markets, as investors explore event-based trading as an emerging asset class.

In September, Polymarket hit an all-time high for the number of active markets on its platform, part of a broader trend of rising volumes and competition from regulated US rival Kalshi.

The new disclosures underscore Polymarket’s rapid ascent from a niche DeFi experiment to one of the most valuable startups in the crypto sector, as it positions itself for mainstream adoption and potential US market re-entry.

Polymarket Reopens in US After CFTC Greenlight

Polymarket is preparing to relaunch in the United States after nearly four years of restrictions imposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The platform’s filings suggest trading could resume following its acquisition of QCX LLC for $112 million in July, a move that granted it a Designated Contract Market license to operate legally in the U.S.

The return marks a pivotal milestone for the $2.6 billion firm, which has spent the past year laying the groundwork for domestic expansion through major board additions and significant institutional funding.

CEO Shayne Coplan confirmed that the CFTC’s recent no-action letter gave the company the “green light” to go live, commending the regulator for its swift review process.

Polymarket’s US comeback follows a 2022 settlement with the CFTC that forced it to block American users and pay a $1.4 million fine for running an unregistered platform.

Despite the ban, Polymarket thrived internationally, handling over $6 billion in trades in the first half of 2025 and gaining attention for correctly forecasting Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.