ChatGPT predicts that those who buy or hold XRP, Solana and Litecoin now will earn themselves a tidy white Christmas this year.

The latest v5.0 release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the internet’s AI powerhouse, predicts that XRP, Solana, and Litecoin are all on the verge of clocking in surprising new highs.

Bitcoin, the $2.5 trillion cap anchor of the cryptocurrency market, currently trades about 1% below its new record high of $125,506, set yesterday. The rest of crypto’s $4.33 trillion market took a nominal 0.6% dip to consolidate after several coins clocked new ATHs simultaneously.

Historically, October, nicknamed “Uptober”, has been a strong month for Bitcoin and crypto in general, often setting the stage for rallies across the broader digital asset space.

Recent US policy initiatives are adding fuel to the bullish momentum. In July, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the country’s first national law mandating full reserve backing for stablecoins. Shortly after, the SEC introduced Project Crypto, an initiative designed to modernize securities laws for the blockchain era.

With regulation becoming clearer, analysts are anticipating that the next altcoin bull phase could eclipse the mania of 2021. If ChatGPT’s analysis proves accurate, XRP, Solana, and Litecoin could lead the charge.

XRP (Ripple): ChatGPT Predicts $10 to $20 Price Level

According to ChatGPT’s latest outlook, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb to $10 (or even $20 in extreme conditions) by the end of 2025, which would give current holders and recent buyers at least 3x to 6x returns from XRP’s current price around $2.99.

The asset has already displayed resilience this year, reaching $3.65 on July 18, its highest level since the 2018 peak of $3.40, before retracing about 18% due to shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

Ripple continues to expand its payment ecosystem, driving institutional adoption worldwide. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as a low-cost remittance solution for developing economies.

ChatGPT suggests that if XRP can break decisively above its July high, it could rise to between $5 and $10 by year-end, and under more bullish conditions, potentially even hit $20.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has rallied 462% which makes it the best of the big three unbacked cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Bitcoin rose a perfectly respectable 100% and Ethereum added 88.5%.

Technical analysis also shows three bullish flag formations throughout 2025, with two occurring over the summer, signaling breakout potential into Q4.

While last month’s Fed rate cuts and the first spot XRP ETF launch didn’t immediately spark a breakout, analysts expect Uptober enthusiasm, further ETF approvals, and upcoming U.S. crypto legislation by Christmas could provide major catalysts.

Solana (SOL): ChatGPT Predicts Breakout above $1,000

Solana ($SOL) has cemented its reputation as one of the leading smart contract platforms, boasting a market cap above $127 billion and over $12.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its ecosystem. Developer participation and institutional involvement continue to expand rapidly.

Speculation is growing around a potential spot Solana ETF approval this month in the United States, a move that could attract similar capital inflows to those seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Additionally, Solana is likely to continue gaining market share as a prime candidate for explosive gains when real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins take off. This is because it’s faster and cheaper than its biggest rival, Ethereum

Adding significant intrigue, President Trump also recently suggested including Solana in a proposed U.S. Bitcoin reserve, though, under his concept, any SOL holdings would be obtained via seized assets, not direct government purchases. Still, it indicates SOL is high on the White House’s watchlist.

Price-wise, Solana hit $250 in January, dipped to $100 in April, and rallied back to $247 on September 19, nearly reclaiming its yearly high. Currently trading around $232, SOL appears poised for another leg up.

With the token now breaking out of a bullish flag pattern, ChatGPT predicts a potential surge to four digits that could max out at $1,500 by year-end, over five times its previous all-time high of $293.31. This projection, however, hinges on continued regulatory progress and ETF approval momentum.

Litecoin (LTC): Classic Crypto Poised for a New All-Time High

Litecoin (LTC), launched in 2011 by former Google engineer Charlie Lee, was designed as a faster, cheaper alternative to Bitcoin. Often described as “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” Litecoin processes transactions significantly faster and with lower fees.

Its use of the Scrypt hashing algorithm made mining more accessible to everyday users, while its 2.5-minute block times, four times quicker than Bitcoin’s, helped cement its role in peer-to-peer payments.

ChatGPT anticipates that Litecoin could soar to $250 by 2026, representing an easy doubling from its current price levels around $120.

Unlike most cryptos that mirrored Bitcoin’s slump from late 2024 to early 2025, Litecoin maintained a solid footing, repeatedly testing resistance at $140 while holding strong support at $100.

If the broader market turns decisively bullish, LTC could easily surpass those barriers and reach $200 to $250 by festive season.

Although overshadowed by newer tokens, Litecoin remains one of the oldest, most reliable payments-focused altcoins, widely supported by merchants and payment platforms globally. Its simplicity, efficiency, and trustworthiness continue to anchor its value in the evolving digital economy.

