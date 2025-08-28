MN Capital Exec Says ETH, SOL, BNB About to Explode – Is Altseason About to Begin?

MN Capital exec says ETH, SOL, BNB about to explode as Altseason Index hits 59 with institutional treasuries driving capital rotation from Bitcoin dominance.

Michaël van de Poppe, an executive at MN Capital, has recently indicated that prominent altcoins, including ETH, SOL, and BNB, are positioned for strong price explosions, as many approach key moving average breakouts in what might be the biggest altseason rally.

The crypto hedge fund investor believes altseason is about to begin within the next 4-6 weeks, potentially sparking a strong market rally.

Ethereum Leading the Altseason Charge

Ethereum has shown considerable momentum, surging more than 200% since May while attracting billions in capital from retail investors and institutions through substantial ETF accumulation and corporate treasuries.

Within a single week, Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies acquired $2.2 billion worth of ETH, making it the world’s largest Ethereum corporate treasury holder with 1,713,899 ETH valued at $8.82 billion.

While Ethereum maintains its strength, it appears to be setting the stage for Solana’s potential breakout.

SOL has surpassed ETH’s performance this week, gaining over 15% compared to Ethereum’s 7.02% increase.

This gradual rotation has propelled Solana to a 4-month peak of $215, with the SOL/ETH chart now displaying an upward trend.

Corporate interest is intensifying, with Upexi holding over $415 million in SOL.

Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly preparing what could be one of the largest corporate Solana investments, a $1 billion SOL token acquisition..

BNB appears ready to participate in the altseason surge.

After hitting an all-time high of $899.70 on August 23, the Binance token has reclaimed the $870 support level and is eyeing new record highs.

Recently, B Strategy, a digital asset investment firm established by former Bitmain executives, announced the launch of a $1 billion BNB-focused treasury company.

In July, Windtree Therapeutics secured up to $520 million in funding to create one of the largest corporate BNB treasuries, joining the growing trend of public companies diversifying their reserves beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into alternative cryptocurrencies.

“Final Stage of Altseason”—CEO Reveals Why

Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, provided market insights to Cryptonews regarding potential catalysts for the altseason phase.

Youssef noted that major firms and corporations, including Trump Media, are now considering blue-chip altcoins such as ETH, SOL, BNB, and CRO as treasury-grade reserve assets.

“This institutional endorsement is accelerating capital movement away from Bitcoin dominance and may signal the onset of altseason’s final phase,” Youssef said.

Bitcoin dominance has decreased over the past month, falling below 58% as more than 45 altcoins have outperformed BTC over the last 90 days.

Ethereum has spearheaded this movement, gaining over 2% in additional market share, while Solana is rapidly becoming the preferred institutional choice.

Youssef added that over $800 million is currently held in corporate SOL treasuries. If Solana follows Ethereum’s trajectory from earlier this year, Solana treasuries could expand into the tens of billions, particularly with potential spot ETF launches on the horizon.

Index Hits 59: Altseason About to Begin at 75?

Blockchain Center data reveals that the Altseason Index has surged to 59 after remaining below 55 for months.

Typically, full-scale altseason begins when the index reaches 75 and often peaks around 90.

With odds of a September rate cut now at 87%, assets like Ethereum, Solana, and BNB are expected to continue accelerating. Meanwhile, rotation into mid-cap altcoins such as LINK, SUI, HYPE, and CRO is expected to begin in earnest.

With expanding ETH and SOL treasuries, growing institutional validator activity, and declining Bitcoin dominance, the capital rotation is expected to maintain momentum if macroeconomic conditions remain favorable.

According to Youssef, “In Q4, if current market conditions and institutional appetite for altcoins stay strong, ETH could reach $5,200, while SOL could hit $250.”

He added that other selected altcoins, which attract treasury interest, could also deliver strong performance.