Solana Price Prediction: Pantera Plans $1.25B Public Solana Treasury – 10x Move for SOL Starts Now

Crypto asset manager Pantera Capital plans to build a $1.25 billion public Solana treasury – Solana price prediction now eyes 10x move with fresh institutional interest.

Pantera Capital has announced plans to convert a publicly traded company into a Solana-dedicated treasury vehicle via a Special Purpose Partnership (SPP) – a move that’s fueling a fresh wave of bullish Solana price predictions.

Investors are already reacting, with SOL up over 7% since the August 26 announcement, driven by renewed risk appetite as markets position for upcoming U.S. interest rate cuts.

THE CHANCES OF RATE CUTS IN SEPTEMBER HAVE INCREASED TO 87.5% FROM 75% LAST WEEK pic.twitter.com/fJRUmY81cg — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) August 27, 2025

Speculations anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Pantera Plans to Form “Solana Co.”

Pantera Capital unveiled plans to acquire a Nasdaq-listed company, rename it “Solana Co,” and use the $1.25 billion raised to accumulate SOL on August 26.

The crypto asset manager argues that digital asset treasuries (DATs) offer advantages over direct token ownership or ETFs, creating more underlying token ownership with yield to grow net asset value per share.

This creates a compelling alternative for TradFi investors to gain exposure to Solana, especially as spot SOL ETFs still await SEC approval.

Solana co-founder Raj Gokal shared his thoughts on social media, saying that Solana Digital Asset Treasuries will be “monstrous”

solana dats are going to be monstrous and first principles tuned to what makes solana great.



it will be obvious in retrospect but I don’t think anyone is fully ready for how this can play out.



it only takes one epic corner for the race to change leads. — raj 🖤 (@rajgokal) August 26, 2025

Much like MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) corporate treasury strategy helped legitimize Bitcoin, Pantera’s move could establish a new touch point for massive institutional interest in Solana through DATs.

It's going to be interesting to watch this TOP 10 Bitcoin holders list evolve over the coming years…



More & more corporations will fight to be on this list.$tsla $mstr $mara $clsk $djt $gme pic.twitter.com/m2ujpmmnod — WilliamNextLvl (@WilliamNextLev1) July 21, 2025

Solana Price Analysis: Is This the Start of a 10x Move

A publicly traded Solana treasury vehicle could bring the fuel it needs to break out of an ascending triangle that has been forming since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USDT 1-day chart, ascending triangle pattern nears breakout. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Momentum indicators create a bullish setup for a rally. The RSI has rebounded from the neutral line, affirming its position in bullish territory as buyers drive the current move.

The MACD line also continues to widen above the signal line, underscoring a mid-term uptrend with staying power.

The key breakout threshold sits around $210, the resistance level that has capped upside since February.

A decisive flip of this barrier would open the door for Solana to retest its $300 all-time high and push into new price discovery, with the triangle targeting $450, a potential 113% gain.

Beyond the near-term setup, Solana’s longer-term path could be shaped by structural demand drivers.

With multiple rate cuts expected before year-end, coupled with new TradFi gateways like 401(k) inclusion, Pantera’s Solana Co. treasury, and a potential spot ETF, the case for a 10x run to $2,000 gains credibility as the bull market matures.

The Solana Ecosystem Holds Bigger Opportunities – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While Solana gears up for the later stages of the bull market, low-cap meme coins in its ecosystem are already exploding, with the biggest moves still ahead as rate cuts approach.

