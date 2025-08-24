Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why Is BTC Lagging as Altcoins Soar? What Do the Charts Say?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading around $114,700, and traders are asking a simple question: why is BTC moving sideways while Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins are stealing the spotlight? The answer lies in a mix of shifting market flows, institutional positioning, and the technical picture that shows Bitcoin coiling up for its next move. Let’s break it down.

Why Bitcoin Is Lagging Behind Altcoins

Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin’s dominance has slipped toward 59%, a clear sign that capital is rotating into altcoins. Historically, this marks the start of “altcoin season,” when Ethereum, Solana, and other majors often outperform.

Institutional flows confirm this shift—last week, crypto funds saw $3.75 billion in inflows, with Ethereum capturing a stunning 77% of the total. Bitcoin, in contrast, saw just $552 million.

Bitcoin Dominance Chart – Source: Coinmarketcap

Macro signals are also playing a role. At the Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at future rate cuts, fueling risk appetite. Ethereum surged almost 14% on the headlines, while Bitcoin climbed a modest 4%.

The reason is simple: BTC is consolidating after its long rally, and traders are rotating into higher-beta altcoins for bigger returns.

But that doesn’t mean Bitcoin is losing relevance.

In fact, this cooling-off period may be the foundation for its next breakout. Institutional buyers are still accumulating through ETFs, while retail participation has shifted to altcoins. That divergence sets the stage for Bitcoin to act as the “springboard” for the broader market once again.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Key Supports Hold as Bulls Eye $121K Breakout

Bitcoin price prediction remains slightly bearish as BTC is stuck inside a descending channel since mid-August, defined by lower highs and lower lows.

The most recent rejection came near $117,000, right at the channel’s upper boundary and the 50-period SMA. For now, this zone is the key pivot level.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators are signaling indecision, but also resilience. The RSI is parked near 49—neutral but stable after recovering from oversold territory. The MACD histogram is flattening, suggesting bearish momentum is fading. Perhaps most importantly, recent candles show hammer-like formations near $112,000 support, with long tails that signal buyers are stepping in.

#Bitcoin is holding $112K support after hammer candles signaled buyer defense. A break above $117K could unlock targets at $120.9K–$124.4K, with $130K in play. 📊 pic.twitter.com/zgjCHY14F4 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 24, 2025

The path forward is clear. If Bitcoin holds above $112,000 and pushes through $117,000, bulls will gain control of the channel.

From there, upside targets emerge at $120,900 and $124,450—the upper Fibonacci retracement zone. A confirmed breakout would project toward $127,500, a level highlighted by TradingView’s path tool.

On the flip side, losing $112,000 exposes $108,700, and a deeper drop toward $105,150 would test the ascending long-term trendline that has defined this bull cycle.

Trade Setup and Outlook

For traders, the technical setup looks straightforward. A long entry above $117,000 with stops under $112,000 offers a favorable risk-reward structure. If confirmed, this could kick off Bitcoin’s next rally leg, with a medium-term target near $130,000.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

