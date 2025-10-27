MetaMask Airdrop Finally Happening? Mysterious Claim Site Reignites MASK Token Speculation

The renewed excitement follows the discovery of a password-protected website believed to be a claims portal for the token, which caused the odds of a 2025 launch to spike to 35% on the prediction market.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Last updated: October 27, 2025

A newly discovered domain linked to MetaMask has reignited speculation that the long-rumored MASK token airdrop could be imminent.

The emergence of a password-protected claim portal at claim(.)metamask(.)io has fueled widespread belief that Consensys’ popular Ethereum wallet is preparing to roll out its long-awaited token distribution.

INTEL: MetaMask has registered a domain for claiming MetaMask tokens, suggesting the airdrop may be near — Solid Intel 📡 (@solidintel_x) October 27, 2025

How Soon Is the MetaMask Airdrop? The Countdown to MASK Begins

The domain, first spotted earlier this week, features a login page that requests user authentication but provides no additional information.

While MetaMask has not officially confirmed any connection to the site, blockchain analysts and community members say its design and domain structure align with MetaMask’s official ecosystem.

The discovery coincides with the rollout of MetaMask Rewards, a new point-based loyalty program announced earlier this month, intensifying speculation that the claim page may soon go live.

In early October, MetaMask unveiled a $30 million rewards initiative designed to incentivize users for on-chain activity.

Source: MetaMask

The program allows participants to earn points for swapping tokens, bridging assets, and other DeFi interactions, particularly those carried out on Linea, Consensys’ Ethereum Layer-2 network.

Industry observers believe these reward points could later serve as eligibility criteria for claiming MASK tokens in a potential airdrop.

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin previously confirmed that a MetaMask token would arrive “sooner than you would expect,” calling it a step toward decentralization.

Lubin described the reward system as “a bridge between the wallet’s DeFi utility and its next stage of decentralization,” further strengthening expectations that the MASK token is nearing release.

The odds of a MetaMask token launch this year have also surged in prediction markets. On Polymarket, traders now estimate a 19% chance of a MASK airdrop before year-end, a sharp rise from earlier forecasts.

Still, not everyone is convinced the new claim page signals an immediate launch. MetaMask’s Director of Product, Christian Montoya, said that the company is “launching a new loyalty program” as part of its initial rewards phase, but cautioned users to remain alert to phishing attempts.

“You will not have to find some account on social media that you’ve never heard of giving you a link,” Montoya said. “It will be in the wallet. It’ll be on our main website.”

MetaMask Evolves Into All-in-One DeFi Platform as Token Rumors Grow

Rumors of a MetaMask token have persisted since 2021, when developers first floated the idea of community ownership through a governance token.

Every 6 months @MetaMask teases about an airdrop, drives volume to their swaps/bridges and when they have farmed a few million they go silent.



Been hearing an airdrop since 2021, and now they come out with a point system, nice way to farm more and not care about OGs/supporters.… — 0000.eth (@Epicvillages) October 4, 2025

However, until now, MetaMask has avoided confirming any concrete distribution plans despite multiple ecosystem expansions, from token swaps and bridges to its latest integration of on-chain derivatives trading.

On October 8, the wallet introduced MetaMask Perps, a new feature allowing users to trade perpetual futures directly within the app.

✨ MetaMask Unleashes “CEX Killer” With New In-Wallet Perps Trading



MetaMask has entered the on-chain derivatives market with the launch of perpetual futures trading directly inside its mobile app, a move seen as a challenge to centralized exchanges.https://t.co/TZvpKKxLZO pic.twitter.com/Aouwt2guFJ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 8, 2025

The launch marks MetaMask’s most important step toward becoming an all-in-one trading platform, placing it in direct competition with centralized exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

In parallel, in August, governance discussions revealed plans to launch a native stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), developed in partnership with Stripe.

The proposed token would operate on the M⁰ network for decentralized issuance and settlement, offering a fiat-backed alternative to existing stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

Although the proposal was later removed, sources close to the matter confirmed that the project remains under development.

🪪 MetaMask adds Google and Apple login to simplify wallet access, eliminating the need for complex seed phrase management.#MetaMask #Wallethttps://t.co/jjy80DdR9e — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 27, 2025

Earlier that same month, MetaMask also rolled out social login functionality, allowing users to create or recover wallets using Google or Apple credentials, part of a broader effort to simplify onboarding while maintaining self-custody principles.

The wallet’s recent hint follows a backdrop of growing airdrop speculation across the crypto sector.

Airdrop Season Returns: Linea’s Token Launch Sparks Wave of New Distributions

Following Consensys’ Linea token launch in September, which distributed over 9 billion tokens to eligible users, other major Web3 projects have followed suit.

🤔 Linea has promised to launch its token soon. Can it revive the struggling L2 market after failures like Scroll?#Linea #L2 #Airdrophttps://t.co/1L8mznI06P — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 10, 2025

Polymarket, the decentralized prediction market, confirmed plans last week to release its POLY token through a retroactive airdrop.

Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber said the team aims to design a token “with true utility and longevity.”

Elsewhere, speculation continues around Base, the Coinbase-backed Layer-2 network, which recently hinted that it may explore a token after previously ruling it out.

The shift follows Linea’s successful distribution and has added to the growing belief that a new wave of “airdrop season” could be underway.

Still, MetaMask remains the most anticipated project among them. The wallet boasts over 30 million monthly active users, making any potential MASK airdrop one of the largest events in DeFi history if confirmed.

However, the company has repeatedly stressed that its reward system is designed for sustainable engagement, not one-time token farming.

Developers said the program’s structure seeks to track consistent user behavior across DeFi activities rather than encourage short-term trading spikes.