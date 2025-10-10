Is the MetaMask Airdrop Real? What to Expect and How to Be Eligible

After years of speculation, the MetaMask airdrop might finally be on the horizon.

Key Takeaways: MetaMask teased a rewards program on Oct. 4, hinting at a long-awaited airdrop.

MetaMask Rewards will let users earn points for swaps, perps, referrals, and Linea activity.

Mentions of ‘$LINEA allocations’ and ‘MetaMask token integration’ suggest a future token launch.

A leaked GitHub post outlines a point system tied to trading volume and past activity.

The community remains split between excitement and scepticism after years of rumours.

Rumors of a MetaMask airdrop have been swirling for years. The fox logo wallet is one of the most recognizable brands in crypto, but will users finally get rewarded, or is it just more hype?

There is still no official confirmation on the exact timing of the drop (as usual), but early hints suggest it may happen soon. On Oct. 4, MetaMask teased a new rewards program, sparking fresh speculation across the crypto community.

Then, on Oct. 8, a press release detailed how users could start earning rewards, or as many now call it, the MetaMask airdrop.

‘Confirms Token Plans’: Is the MetaMask Airdrop Finally Coming?

MetaMask officially announced MetaMask Rewards, a gamified loyalty system for active wallet users.

It is structured like a seasonal point-based program where users earn points for activity inside the MetaMask ecosystem: token swaps, derivatives trading (perps), referrals, and, later, for using the MetaMask Card and holding the mUSD stablecoin.

Source: MetaMask

The project appears to be moving toward an ecosystem token. Mentions of “$LINEA allocations” and “future integration with the MetaMask token” clearly suggest this program is laying the groundwork for the eventual launch. Points will likely become the eligibility metric for the airdrop.

Bonus rewards for using Linea (Consensys’s L2 network) also make sense since it is a clear move to drive on-chain liquidity and user activity. In essence, MetaMask is mobilizing its huge user base to boost the Linea ecosystem.

But this could also trigger a wave of point farming as users frantically swap tokens for potential rewards, inflating short-term volume without real demand. That is why MetaMask may keep a close eye on who is earning points and how.

How To Claim Core Airdrop on MetaMask?

Users on X have discovered what appears to be a detailed points system for the upcoming MetaMask airdrop, posted on the project’s GitHub.

While it has not been officially confirmed, the leaked data suggests that users will earn points based on their trading activity: 80 points for every $100 in spot volume, 10 points for the same amount in futures, and an additional 250 points for every $1,250 traded in the past (up to 50,000 points). There is also a clear incentive to use Linea, with double points awarded for transactions on the network.

The timing also coincides with several upcoming Token Generation Events (TGEs), including OpenSea and Meteora, fueling speculation that crypto could be entering a new “airdrop season” where major Web3 players reward loyal users across ecosystems.

Mixed Reactions From the Community

The crypto crowd has greeted the news with cautious excitement. While many are eager to farm points, others remain skeptical.

After all, rumors of a MetaMask token have circulated since 2021, and each new initiative, from swaps to bridges and now rewards, has mainly boosted trading activity and MetaMask’s own fees without any actual token distribution.

If the airdrop is real this time, its structure will determine whether MetaMask can regain the trust of long-time users and prove that Rewards is more than just another engagement funnel but a fair path toward genuine ownership.

For now, all signs point to MetaMask building the foundation for a token launch through its official Rewards program and the community’s GitHub findings. And if you are already an active MetaMask user, meeting the eligibility requirements should not be too hard.