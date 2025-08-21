Ethereum Wallet MetaMask to Launch Native Stablecoin “mUSD”

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: August 21, 2025

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, is set to launch its own native stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD).

Today, we're announcing MetaMask USD ($mUSD) – MetaMask's native stablecoin. 🦊



This makes MetaMask the first self-custodial wallet to issue a stablecoin, strengthening its role as a central gateway to decentralized finance (DeFi).

Speculation about mUSD’s development surfaced last week after a governance proposal outlining the stablecoin was briefly published online before being deleted. The launch has now been confirmed.

Positioned Amid Growing Stablecoin Adoption

The introduction of mUSD comes at a time when stablecoins are gaining traction worldwide, with increasing use cases in payments, trading, and remittances.

Recent U.S. regulatory clarity, including the passage of the GENIUS Act, has further strengthened confidence in the sector.

MetaMask aims to leverage these conditions by offering a stablecoin designed to integrate directly with its wallet infrastructure, allowing users to transact in a familiar environment while maintaining self-custody of their assets.

Integration with Ethereum and Linea

At launch, mUSD will be available on Ethereum and Linea, Consensys’ Layer 2 network. The token is expected to play a foundational role in the development of Linea’s DeFi ecosystem, supporting liquidity growth and network expansion. mUSD will be integrated across the

MetaMask suite of decentralized applications and DeFi protocols, enabling onramps, swaps, transfers, and cross-chain bridging directly from within the wallet.

By embedding these functions natively, MetaMask is aiming to streamline how users access stablecoin-based financial services.

Expanding Toward Real-World Utility

In addition to DeFi functionality, mUSD is expected to support real-world payments by the end of the year. Through the MetaMask Card, users will be able to spend mUSD at millions of merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard.

This bridge between digital assets and everyday commerce highlights MetaMask’s strategy to expand beyond the crypto ecosystem into practical financial use cases.

By introducing mUSD, MetaMask positions itself at the intersection of self-custody, stablecoin adoption, and real-world utility.