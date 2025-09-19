MetaMask Token is Coming ‘Sooner’ Than Expected: Consensys CEO

MetaMask discussed plans over a token launch, dubbed MASK, back in 2021.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 19, 2025

Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys, has hinted that the MetaMask token launch is imminent and could be sooner than expected.

In an interview with The Block, the Ethereum co-founder said, “The Mask token is coming.”

“It may come sooner than you would expect right now. And it is significantly related to the decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform,” Lubin added.

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says the MetaMask token is coming and may arrive 'sooner than you would expect' pic.twitter.com/FQXL6PbS08 — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 18, 2025

Long-Anticipated Token Launch – Will it Succeed This Time?

In May, Dan Finlay, the co-founder of the most popular Ethereum wallet, noted that the team is still considering a token issuance.

“If we ever do it, it’ll be advertised directly in the wallet. You’ll be able to find a link directly in the wallet,” he said at the time. Further, the current relaxed regulatory environment makes the token launch safer, Finlay added.

MetaMask discussed plans over a token launch, dubbed MASK, back in 2021. Later, the community speculation was bolstered by Joseph Lubin tweeting a “Wen $MASK?” teaser.

The crypto wallet has grown to over 30 million monthly active users worldwide. Last month, MetaMask launched a crypto-powered debit card in partnership with Mastercard and Baanx.

MetaMask Token Tout: Q4 Drop Looks Likely

The token launch is shaping up to be one of the most hyped token launches in 2025. This is because the wallet has been integrating several features, including wallet-native stablecoins and payment cards, to make crypto accessible to mainstream users.

Further, community sentiment is generally bullish with many speculating a significant airdrop and eligibility criteria. Influential accounts such as _0xchuks said that a MetaMask airdrop is imminent. They are engaging heavily on the topic, lending further credibility to the excitement.

Another influencer on X, techiesnft, said that users “will be airdropped $MASK real soon.”

“Is this the biggest airdrop in airdrop history,” he wrote on X, Friday.

.@MetaMask users will be airdropped $MASK real soon.



Is this the biggest airdrop in airdrop history?pic.twitter.com/5c4AhQZ1OP — techies.hl (@techiesnft) September 19, 2025

While Lubin did not elaborate on distribution details and technicals, active MetaMask users and swap participants are believed to be probable beneficiaries.

Besides, regulatory and compliance measures are expected to play a significant role in how the airdrop is executed. Some form of KYC and restrictions may be implemented in that case.