Magic Eden’s $ME Token Soars 20% After Trump Wallet News – Crash Coming or Trend Reversal?

Author Jimmy Aki Author Jimmy Aki About Author Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Magic Eden ($ME) just rocketed 20% in a surprise Solana NFT market rally, its second this year, defying months of stagnation. But the token still sits 90% below its all-time high of $14.59, leaving most investors deep in the red.

The move follows a brutal drop to $0.71 in April’s black swan event, with even early investors barely breaking even at the current $1.02 level. Can the Solana marketplace sustain momentum, or is this another dead-cat bounce?

Source: CoinMarketCap

Rare Trump NFT Collectible Sells for $16K, Fueling $ME’s Sudden Pump

Today’s rally is likely tied to the ongoing sale of Donald Trump-themed digital collectibles on Magic Eden, which started on June 2. Just yesterday, one rare collectible sold for over $16,000.

The event has brought renewed attention to the marketplace, with the increased visibility seemingly spilling over into the $ME token’s price action.

Another possible catalyst was Tuesday’s announcement by Magic Eden that it had partnered with the team behind the $TRUMP meme coin to launch the “Official $TRUMP Wallet.”

However, Eric Trump quickly denied involvement, calling the project unauthorized and warning Magic Eden against using the Trump name without approval.

This project is not authorized by @Trump. @MagicEden I would be extremely careful using our name in a project that has not been approved and is unknown to anyone in our organization. https://t.co/OovJGvGOkO — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 3, 2025

Despite the disclaimer, the market reacted positively to the announcement, fueling a classic “buy-the-rumor” rally before Eric’s comments dampened enthusiasm.

Magic Eden Goes Multi-Chain—But Is It Too Late for NFTs?

Initially built on Solana, Magic Eden has since grown into a multi-chain NFT platform, now supporting Ethereum, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, and Bitcoin in addition to Solana.

Yet, even with access to top-tier collections across reputable chains, Magic Eden continues to battle the broader decline in NFT market momentum.

🚨 New data shows monthly sales volume of NFTs has slid from its record high of $17 billion to just $466 million this month.



That's a 97% drop, from the peak in January. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Haq6mgILSh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2022

For context, back in 2022, NFT platforms like OpenSea were recording monthly volumes of around 25,000 $ETH, roughly $66 million at today’s $ETH price.

Now, OpenSea barely averages 50 $ETH (about $132,000) in monthly trades, while Magic Eden, which handled 40 $ETH ($105,800) in December, is currently seeing just 1.1 $ETH ($2,820) in volume.

Source: DefiLlama

Recognizing these shifting dynamics, Magic Eden appears to be expanding beyond NFTs. In April, it acquired the crypto trading platform Slingshot.

According to a press release shared with Cryptonews, the move is part of a strategic transition toward becoming a broader crypto trading hub rather than solely an NFT marketplace.

According to Magic Eden, the long-term goal is to evolve into “the most comprehensive trading platform in crypto.”

Is $1 the Line in the Sand for $ME’s Price Action?

Following prolonged selling pressure, the $ME token now seems to be stabilizing around the key psychological level of $1.

The RSI Divergence Indicator recently flashed a “bull” indicator, with current readings between 50 and 60, a potential sign that bearish momentum is waning.

Source: TradingView

The $1 support level has held strong for weeks, reinforcing its role as a key price floor. Additionally, the current price action is converging with a long-term downtrend line, a technical setup that often precedes trend reversals.

At press time, $ME stands at a key juncture.

If the token can sustain a breakout above $1.50, it could mark the beginning of a meaningful recovery. Initial resistance levels are expected between the $2 and $2.50 range. However, overhead supply could cap any upside as bag holders look to exit at more favorable prices.

The risk remains that a breakdown below the $1 support could trigger another leg down toward the $0.50–$0.70 range.