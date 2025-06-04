BTC $105,143.55 -1.15%
ETH $2,641.34 0.72%
SOL $156.24 -2.83%
PEPE $0.000012 -3.37%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.72%
DOGE $0.19 -2.93%
XRP $2.23 -2.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 7.50
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Magic Eden’s $ME Token Soars 20% After Trump Wallet News – Crash Coming or Trend Reversal?

NFT Solana Trump
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Magic Eden

Magic Eden ($ME) just rocketed 20% in a surprise Solana NFT market rally, its second this year, defying months of stagnation. But the token still sits 90% below its all-time high of $14.59, leaving most investors deep in the red.

The move follows a brutal drop to $0.71 in April’s black swan event, with even early investors barely breaking even at the current $1.02 level. Can the Solana marketplace sustain momentum, or is this another dead-cat bounce?

Source: CoinMarketCap

Rare Trump NFT Collectible Sells for $16K, Fueling $ME’s Sudden Pump

Today’s rally is likely tied to the ongoing sale of Donald Trump-themed digital collectibles on Magic Eden, which started on June 2. Just yesterday, one rare collectible sold for over $16,000.

The event has brought renewed attention to the marketplace, with the increased visibility seemingly spilling over into the $ME token’s price action.

Another possible catalyst was Tuesday’s announcement by Magic Eden that it had partnered with the team behind the $TRUMP meme coin to launch the “Official $TRUMP Wallet.”

However, Eric Trump quickly denied involvement, calling the project unauthorized and warning Magic Eden against using the Trump name without approval.

Despite the disclaimer, the market reacted positively to the announcement, fueling a classic “buy-the-rumor” rally before Eric’s comments dampened enthusiasm.

Magic Eden Goes Multi-Chain—But Is It Too Late for NFTs?

Initially built on Solana, Magic Eden has since grown into a multi-chain NFT platform, now supporting Ethereum, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, and Bitcoin in addition to Solana.

Yet, even with access to top-tier collections across reputable chains, Magic Eden continues to battle the broader decline in NFT market momentum.

For context, back in 2022, NFT platforms like OpenSea were recording monthly volumes of around 25,000 $ETH, roughly $66 million at today’s $ETH price.

Now, OpenSea barely averages 50 $ETH (about $132,000) in monthly trades, while Magic Eden, which handled 40 $ETH ($105,800) in December, is currently seeing just 1.1 $ETH ($2,820) in volume.

Source: DefiLlama

Recognizing these shifting dynamics, Magic Eden appears to be expanding beyond NFTs. In April, it acquired the crypto trading platform Slingshot.

According to a press release shared with Cryptonews, the move is part of a strategic transition toward becoming a broader crypto trading hub rather than solely an NFT marketplace.

According to Magic Eden, the long-term goal is to evolve into “the most comprehensive trading platform in crypto.”

Is $1 the Line in the Sand for $ME’s Price Action?

Following prolonged selling pressure, the $ME token now seems to be stabilizing around the key psychological level of $1.

The RSI Divergence Indicator recently flashed a “bull” indicator, with current readings between 50 and 60, a potential sign that bearish momentum is waning.

Source: TradingView

The $1 support level has held strong for weeks, reinforcing its role as a key price floor. Additionally, the current price action is converging with a long-term downtrend line, a technical setup that often precedes trend reversals.

At press time, $ME stands at a key juncture.

If the token can sustain a breakout above $1.50, it could mark the beginning of a meaningful recovery. Initial resistance levels are expected between the $2 and $2.50 range. However, overhead supply could cap any upside as bag holders look to exit at more favorable prices.

The risk remains that a breakdown below the $1 support could trigger another leg down toward the $0.50–$0.70 range.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Magic Eden
ME
$0.9617
6.17 %
Magic Eden
Ethereum
ETH
$2,641
0.72 %
Ethereum
Arbitrum
ARB
$0.3681
0.26 %
Arbitrum
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,440,642,918,209
-2.77
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Eric Trump Threatens Magic Eden Over Trump Wallet Announcement— What’s Going On?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-04 04:32:24
News
Magic Eden Acquires Slingshot, Steps Away From NFT Focus
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-04-09 18:37:41
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors