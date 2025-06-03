Solana Trump NFTs Airdropped to Crypto Dinner Guests, High Secondary Market Sales

Key Takeaways: Trump’s exclusive NFT giveaway to top $TRUMP token holders has sparked a frenzy on Solana.

Despite the NFT hype, the memecoin’s sluggish price action has led to community frustration and calls for stricter tokenomics.

Mounting scrutiny surrounds Trump’s crypto ventures, especially over funds raised and links to Binance via World Liberty Financial.

In a striking intersection of politics and blockchain, attendees of Donald Trump’s exclusive crypto dinner in Washington, D.C., have been rewarded with Solana-based NFTs, some now selling for over 99.9 SOL (~$16,000) on secondary markets.

The event, held in May at Trump’s golf club, catered to the top 220 holders of his official $TRUMP memecoin. Marketed as a celebration of loyalty to the “Crypto President,” the event has become a flashpoint for both speculative mania and mounting political scrutiny.

No Utility, High Demand: The Trump NFT Breakdown

The Trump NFTs, launched via Metaplex, a Solana-based launchpad, were distributed based on holder participation:

“Power to the Holders” (1,049 units): Given to users who registered but didn’t attend.



“Gold Gala Dinner” (219 units): Awarded to those physically present at the D.C. dinner.



“Diamond Hands” (118 units): Reserved for users who held onto their $TRUMP tokens throughout the dinner event, making it the rarest and most sought-after.



None of the tokens come with utility, membership perks, or governance rights. Yet their perceived scarcity has led to a speculative rush. On Magic Eden:

“Gold Gala Dinner” NFTs have a floor price of 48.15 SOL (~$7,800), while the “Diamond Hands” now list with a floor price of 101.7 SOL (~$16,475).

The official Trump memecoin team described the Trump NFTs as “historic collectible items celebrating the Crypto President,” triggering waves of excitement across Solana-based crypto communities.

Solana: Trump’s Blockchain of Choice?

This isn’t Trump’s first Solana-powered crypto initiative. The January launch of the $TRUMP memecoin used Meteora, a Solana-based Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM).

Remember when @ethereum launches 5000 NFTs it gets congested in 10 minutes and gas is $100+.#Solana handles $1b of volume in 2.5hrs with average tx fee of 0.3c.



Let this be the final time I tell you. Sell $ETH and buy $SOL right now. — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) January 18, 2025

The same protocol powered $MELANIA, a memecoin tied to the First Lady. The latest NFT drop was launched through Metaplex, another Solana-native platform.

While NFT holders bask in their profits, $TRUMP memecoin holders are less enthusiastic.

Despite the high-profile NFT drop, the token only gained 2.61% on the day of the announcement, bringing its market cap to $2.3 billion, now the fourth-largest memecoin.

Yet, it remains down 84.6% from its January 19 all-time high of $75.35, a steep correction that has stirred frustration among holders.

Some community members on X (formerly Twitter) voiced concern over the exclusivity of the NFTs, suggesting that they only serve a select few.

One user proposed a 1-year lock on all vested tokens and a 50% burn, urging the developers to “Do it for the community!”

Political Firestorm Over Donald Trump’s Crypto Campaign Profits

Beyond market dynamics, the NFT drop has reignited ethical concerns around Trump’s crypto ambitions.

According to reports, the $TRUMP memecoin campaign generated around $148 million, funneling proceeds toward Trump and close partners.

The event, while legal, has drawn criticism from watchdog groups, Democratic lawmakers, and even some Republican allies for potentially monetizing political influence.

Adding to the controversy is Trump’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), launched in late 2024 and actively promoted by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

Last month, WLFI was tapped to assist in a $2 billion investment from an Abu Dhabi financial fund into Binance, the crypto exchange that pleaded guilty to money laundering and sanctions violations in the U.S. last year.