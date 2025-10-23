Ledger Unveils ‘Ledger Signers’ with New Nano Gen5, Announces Enterprise Multisig

“This update reflects their expanded role beyond securing financial transactions, including protecting digital identity in a world accelerated by AI,” Ledger says.

Journalist Sead Fadilpašić Journalist Sead Fadilpašić About Author Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 23, 2025

Major crypto wallet maker Ledger has announced that its wallets are now ‘signers’, with the first of its kind, Ledger Nano Gen5, ready to ship. The company has highlighted a number of features meant to safeguard finances and digital identities, it said.

First, the company has made some name changes to reflect the expanded concept. Previously called ‘hardware wallets’, its devices are now ‘Ledger signers’.

The interface Ledger Live is now Ledger Wallet. Ledger signers will secure the interface, according to the announcement.

“This update reflects their expanded role beyond securing financial transactions, including protecting digital identity in a world accelerated by AI,” the team says.

The new Nano signer will usher in these changes. Ledger Nano Gen5 is ”the most powerful and playful Ledger Nano we’ve ever built,” they added. It will ”secure everything from assets to identity, smart contracts to tomorrow’s protocols.”

Notably, the new device features NFC and Bluetooth for “on-the-go signing.”

Its E Ink touchscreen enables Clear Signing, Transaction Check, and Ledger Security Key.

“The Ledger Nano series is the most successful digital asset security device of all time, with millions sold and none ever hacked,” said Chairman and CEO Pascal Gauthier. “The all-new Ledger Nano is built for the challenges and opportunities of today, and ready for those coming in the future.”

Ledger Nano is available to order, shipping immediately, for $179 (€179).

DeFi Connection, Cash-To-Stablecoin, and Ledger Multisig

At the same time, the Ledger Wallet app serves as a portfolio tracker and an “intuitive control center” for digital value. It provides services for buying, swapping, earning, and other actions.

Per the announcement, the app’s Buy, Sell, Earn, and Swap features have been updated, providing heightened speed and reliability.

Its new features include the ability to connect the Ledger signer directly to dapps.

Moreover, it’s integrating Noah, aka ‘Cash-To-Stablecoin’. Users will be able to top up their wallet with USD or EUR without additional fees and instantly convert it to USDC.

Chief Experience Officer Ian Rogers commented that “the combination of Ledger Wallet on your smartphone or computer and your Ledger signer makes it easy and safe to use the full range of services offered by decentralized finance.”

Meanwhile, Ledger Signers will also “enable Proof of Authority beyond the individual.” It will expand into the institutional area, via Ledger’s platform for banks, custodians, governments, foundations, and crypto-native businesses.

Expanding its Ledger Enterprise, the company unveiled the Ledger Multisig, aiming to turn “high-stakes operations into precise, verifiable decisions,” it said. “Every approval is Clear Signed on a Ledger device, so every action is seen, understood, and locked with cryptographic certainty.”

The team designed Multisig for treasury management, smart contract governance, and multi-chain workflows.

The Ledger Nano, Ledger Wallet, and Ledger Enterprise Multisig were tested by the Donjon, Ledger’s white hat hacker team. External security experts audited the products, the announcement says.

Spare Key With Every Nano

Ledger Recovery Key will be included in every Nano Gen5 box.

In July this year, Ledger released its Ledger Recovery Key, a spare key for users to access digital assets. First announced in late June 2025, the product allows Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax users to create a spare key alongside the 24 words.

The spare key connects directly to the wallet via NFC wireless channels. It’s kept on hardware and is protected by its own PIN code.

Now, per the latest announcement, “NFC support further enables Ledger Security Key, allowing you to use FIDO2 Passkeys to protect your logins using your Ledger signer.”

Here's a reminder of everything that’s happened at Ledger between our last Ledger Op3n in December 2022 and now:



– Ledger Stax released

– Ledger Flex released, along with Ledger Flex Bitcoin and Solana Editions

– Clear Signing Initiative and Transaction Check launched, ensuring… — Ledger (@Ledger) October 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Susan Kare, the artist and graphic designer behind the Apple Macintosh’s original iconography, has designed iconography for an exclusive series of Badges to personalize Ledger Nano.

Competitor Reveals Trezor Safe 7

Just a couple of days prior to Ledger’s announcement, wallet maker Trezor presented its latest offering, Safe 7.

The features focus on security, with the company claiming to be the first to include several key elements. These too are future- and protection-focused: while Ledger highlighted AI, Trezor noted quantum computers.

Introducing Trezor Safe 7, the hardware wallet that changes crypto security forever — radically transparent, fully wireless, and quantum-ready.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jYDOIvUYkC pic.twitter.com/cFQ2CPjRrp — Trezor (@Trezor) October 21, 2025

These new features include TROPIC01, described as “the world’s first transparent and auditable secure element.” There’s also key isolation, Bluetooth communication secured via the novel Trezor Host Protocol (THP), as well as architecture that supports “quantum-secure updates.”

Trezor Safe 7 costs $249 (€249) and is available in Charcoal Black and Bitcoin-only editions, with Obsidian Green coming soon.

Cryptonews talked exclusively with Tomáš Sušánka, Chief Technology Officer at Trezor, on the day of the launch. Read the interview below.