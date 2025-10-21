[LIVE] Trezor Brings the Crypto Community to Prague to Redefine Bitcoin Ownership and Self-Custody

Trezor’s Prague conference brings together crypto leaders to explore Bitcoin self-custody, hardware wallet innovation, and the future of digital asset security.

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar
Last updated: October 21, 2025

Crypto industry professionals and enthusiasts gathered in Prague today for the Trezor Conference, a full-day event dedicated to exploring the evolution of self-custody and digital ownership.

The program brings together voices from across the crypto ecosystem — developers, investors, educators, and advocates — to discuss how security and decentralization continue to shape the industry’s future.

The event opens with a keynote titled “Unlocking the Next Chapter,” followed by sessions exploring Trezor’s history, core security architecture, and roadmap for mainstream adoption. Afternoon panels, including “Trezor Academy Discussion” and “The Self-Custody Educators’ Panel,” will feature thought leaders examining how education, technology, and policy intersect in the age of decentralized finance.

Throughout the venue, conversations are focused on transparency, autonomy, and user empowerment — values that have defined Trezor since its launch in 2014 as the world’s first hardware wallet.

The agenda also includes sessions such as “Prague as a Bitcoin Capital of the World” and “Peer-to-Peer Trading by Vexl,” highlighting the Czech Republic’s ongoing role in the global crypto ecosystem.

For attendees, the event represents both a learning opportunity and a reminder of the principles that underpin self-custody: trust through transparency and control through ownership.

CryptoNews is live-blogging from the Trezor Conference in Prague, offering real-time insights, photos, and key highlights from across the day’s sessions. The live coverage captures announcements, speaker commentary, and emerging themes around Bitcoin, self-custody, and digital asset security.