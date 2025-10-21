BTC $107,887.34 -2.72%
ETH $3,881.00 -3.99%
SOL $184.38 -4.56%
PEPE $0.0000069 -4.33%
SHIB $0.0000099 -2.85%
DOGE $0.19 -3.37%
XRP $2.41 -2.03%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

[LIVE] Trezor Brings the Crypto Community to Prague to Redefine Bitcoin Ownership and Self-Custody

Trezor
Trezor’s Prague conference brings together crypto leaders to explore Bitcoin self-custody, hardware wallet innovation, and the future of digital asset security.
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Crypto industry professionals and enthusiasts gathered in Prague today for the Trezor Conference, a full-day event dedicated to exploring the evolution of self-custody and digital ownership.

The program brings together voices from across the crypto ecosystem — developers, investors, educators, and advocates — to discuss how security and decentralization continue to shape the industry’s future.

The event opens with a keynote titled “Unlocking the Next Chapter,” followed by sessions exploring Trezor’s history, core security architecture, and roadmap for mainstream adoption. Afternoon panels, including “Trezor Academy Discussion” and “The Self-Custody Educators’ Panel,” will feature thought leaders examining how education, technology, and policy intersect in the age of decentralized finance.

Throughout the venue, conversations are focused on transparency, autonomy, and user empowerment — values that have defined Trezor since its launch in 2014 as the world’s first hardware wallet.

The agenda also includes sessions such as “Prague as a Bitcoin Capital of the World” and “Peer-to-Peer Trading by Vexl,” highlighting the Czech Republic’s ongoing role in the global crypto ecosystem.

For attendees, the event represents both a learning opportunity and a reminder of the principles that underpin self-custody: trust through transparency and control through ownership.

CryptoNews is live-blogging from the Trezor Conference in Prague, offering real-time insights, photos, and key highlights from across the day’s sessions. The live coverage captures announcements, speaker commentary, and emerging themes around Bitcoin, self-custody, and digital asset security.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,850,425,992,795
-5.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Onchain Accumulation Hits Six-Year Low – What Does the Supply Squeeze Mean for BTC?
2025-10-19 14:46:12
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
‘Trump Insider’ Whale Who Scored $160M In BTC Rout Opens $76M Bitcoin Short At 10x Leverage
2025-10-20 04:33:28
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-20 22:10:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-20 16:27:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-20 16:25:24
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-20 16:36:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Korean Lawmaker Pressures Binance to Compensate Victims of GOPAX’s Frozen GoFi Funds
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-21 08:19:47
Altcoin News
Coinbase Urges US Treasury to Leverage Blockchain, AI to Combat Crypto Crime
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-21 07:14:27
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors