[LIVE] Trezor Brings the Crypto Community to Prague to Redefine Bitcoin Ownership and Self-Custody
Crypto industry professionals and enthusiasts gathered in Prague today for the Trezor Conference, a full-day event dedicated to exploring the evolution of self-custody and digital ownership.
The program brings together voices from across the crypto ecosystem — developers, investors, educators, and advocates — to discuss how security and decentralization continue to shape the industry’s future.
The event opens with a keynote titled “Unlocking the Next Chapter,” followed by sessions exploring Trezor’s history, core security architecture, and roadmap for mainstream adoption. Afternoon panels, including “Trezor Academy Discussion” and “The Self-Custody Educators’ Panel,” will feature thought leaders examining how education, technology, and policy intersect in the age of decentralized finance.
Throughout the venue, conversations are focused on transparency, autonomy, and user empowerment — values that have defined Trezor since its launch in 2014 as the world’s first hardware wallet.
The agenda also includes sessions such as “Prague as a Bitcoin Capital of the World” and “Peer-to-Peer Trading by Vexl,” highlighting the Czech Republic’s ongoing role in the global crypto ecosystem.
For attendees, the event represents both a learning opportunity and a reminder of the principles that underpin self-custody: trust through transparency and control through ownership.
CryptoNews is live-blogging from the Trezor Conference in Prague, offering real-time insights, photos, and key highlights from across the day’s sessions. The live coverage captures announcements, speaker commentary, and emerging themes around Bitcoin, self-custody, and digital asset security.
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
- Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- [LIVE] Major Online Platforms Face Outages Amid AWS Disruption — Coinbase Among Those Affected
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
- Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics