Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025

Read on to find out why Claude AI predicts XRP, SHIB, and SOL will be the phoenixes that emerge from the ash of Friday's flash crash.

Anthropic’s contender to ChatGPT’s AI throne, Claude, believes that XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana could be the digital phoenixes that rise from last Friday’s flash crash, potentially soaring as the holiday season approaches.

Historically, “Uptober” has often indicated the start of extended bull markets. Just last Monday, Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high, only to have Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports derail the rally, triggering one of the sharpest single-day reversals the market has ever seen.

Yet, seasoned investors argue that this was the healthy reset crypto needed. Throughout its history, the market has repeatedly endured steep corrections before launching into major bull runs. Many see the crash as a cleansing phase that flushed out weak hands and over-leveraged traders.

XRP ($XRP): Claude Predicts a Jump Toward $20

Claude AI predicts that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could climb to a range between $5 and $20 before the end of the year, representing a potential eightfold increase from its current price near $2.46 if the upper target is reached.

Source: Claude AI

Ripple, the company behind XRP, achieved a landmark victory this year after a five-year legal standoff with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The win propelled XRP to $3.65 on July 18, marking its first all-time high since 2017.

Over the past 12 months, XRP’s value has risen 355%, outperforming every other large-cap cryptocurrency not tied to a fiat peg. During the same stretch, Bitcoin advanced 72%, while Ethereum gained 57%.

Chart analysis reveals three notable bullish flag formations across 2025, two of which occurred over the summer, patterns often seen before major breakouts, which in XRP’s case have yet to play out.

Market watchers expect that October’s typically bullish seasonality, combined with potential ETF approvals, clearer crypto regulation in the U.S., and new Ripple partnerships, could ignite a powerful rally pushing XRP closer to Claude’s $20 target.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): Claude Sees Potential for a 10× Rally

Introduced in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) remains Dogecoin’s closest rival, commanding a market capitalization of over $6 billion.

Currently priced at $0.00001043, SHIB has held steady over the past 24 hours, reflecting the broader market’s pause.

From a technical standpoint, SHIB has yet to confirm a breakout from its bullish flag patterns this year.

If the token can push past the tough $0.000025 resistance by November, it may set the stage for Claude’s optimistic year-end projection between $0.00005 and $0.0001, realizing gains of up to ten times its current value.

Beyond its meme origins, Shiba Inu has evolved into a broader ecosystem powered by Shibarium, its Layer-2 network that delivers low-cost transactions, decentralized app integration, and enhanced privacy features, helping distinguish SHIB from other meme-based tokens.

Solana (SOL): Claude Predicts a Move Beyond $1,000

Solana ($SOL) continues to cement its reputation as one of the top smart contract networks, boasting a market capitalization above $105.5 billion and over $11.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) within its ecosystem.

Speculation is growing that U.S. regulators may approve a spot Solana ETF before the end of the month, a development that could unleash institutional inflows similar to those seen following Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

Solana also stands to benefit heavily from the tokenization of real-world assets and the rapid growth of stablecoins, both trends gaining institutional traction. Its network remains faster and cheaper than Ethereum’s, giving it a competitive edge as adoption accelerates.

In terms of price, Solana climbed to $250 in January, fell back to $100 in April, and now trades around $196, appearing poised for another upward push. Its low RSI of 43 and the fact that it’s trading a little south of its 30-day moving average indicate an asset that is trading at a relative discount right now.

Having recently broken out from a bullish flag formation, Claude forecasts a potential surge to between $367 and $500 by year’s end, a 70% increase over its previous all-time high of $293.31.

